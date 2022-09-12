Titles are still doubts of Corinthians for the confrontation for the Copa do Brasil

Fluminense and Corinthians face each other, this Thursday (15), at Neo Química Arena, for the return match of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. With the first match having ended 2-2, the match is wide open and whoever wins the match goes to the final. In the event of a tie, the match will be decided by penalties.

Renato Augusto and Fágner are doubts to start the match. The two are recovering from injury, were spared and entered only in the second half of the match against São Paulo, this Sunday (11). The midfielder talked about its use in the match next Thursday (15).

– It will depend on Vitor, but I’m feeling good and it’s a decision, so I’ll be available to start. The schedule was to do 30 minutes today and now we are going to have another conversation for the game on Thursday, we have a few days until then, some training to sit down and decide what is best – he said.

Vitor Pereira also commented on the use of the two players. The coach hopes to count on the two athletes but has not confirmed if they start among the holders.

– Renato and Fagner, the indications we had from the medical department is that today we could play for around 30 minutes, we couldn’t risk more, there were two muscular situations. Renato’s by impact, which took time to train, one on top of the other, today at the first moment he took another hit to the same twin, but I hope he actually has conditions, he is a very important player – he added:

– Fagner as well. Today we had to play with Bruno on the side, who is a defender, in defensive terms he gives us something, but up front he doesn’t get involved in combinations. We were lame on that side. As Rafael has a problem, he came to the game and felt again, the importance of Fagner coming back is great. I hope to tell – he finished.