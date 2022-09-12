Today’s Games: Check the schedule for this Sunday’s matches (11/09/2022)

Check today September 11, 2022, the list of today’s games. Soon we will have approx. 57 matches divided into 18 different modes. Starting at 9:00 am we will be able to watch several games of live footballthrough open TV stations such as Globo.
However, pay channels such as Premiere and SportTV will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and around the world.
Check below the schedule of each game and the links of the squad, find out where to watch this Sunday’s football.
Brazilian Championship live – September 11
11h00 – Botafogo x América-MG
11:00 am – Avai vs Athletico-PR
16:00 – São Paulo vs Corinthians
16h00 – Coritiba vs Atlético-GO
19h00 – Goiás vs Flamengo
Campeonato Brasileiro Série B live – September 11
16:00 – Gremio vs Vasco
Campeonato Brasileiro Série C live – September 11
11h00 – Botafogo-SP x Aparecidense
17h00 – Paysandu x Figueirense
19h00 – Mirassol x Volta Redonda
Campeonato Brasileiro Série D live – September 11
16:00 – Amazonas x Pouso Alegre
Premier League live – 11 September
10h00 – Arsenal v Everton
10h00 – West Ham vs Newcastle
12:30 pm – Crystal Palace v Manchester United
–Continues after Advertising!–
La Liga live – September 11
09h00 – Real Madrid v Mallorca
11:15 am – Elche vs Athletic Bilbao
1:30 pm – Getafe vs Real Sociedad
16h00 – Betis v Villarreal
Italian Championship live – September 11
7:30 am – Atalanta vs Cremonese
10h00 – Bologna vs Fiorentina
10h00 – Lecce vs Monza
–Continues after Advertising!–
10h00 – Sassuolo vs Udinese
13h00 – Lazio v Hellas Verona
15:45 – Juventus vs Salernitana
German Premier League live – 11 September
10:30 am – Cologne v Union Berlin
12:30 – Freiburg v Borussia Monchengladbach
French Championship live – 11 September
08:00 – Strasbourg vs Clermont
10h00 – Ajaccio vs Nice
10h00 – Angers vs Montpellier
10h00 – Lorient vs Nantes
10h00 – Toulouse vs Reims
12h05 – Rennes vs Auxerre
15:45 – Monaco v Lyon
Portuguese Championship live – September 11
11:30 am – Paços de Ferreira x Casa Pia
14h00 – Arouca x Boavista
14h00 – Maritime x Gil Vicente
16:30 – Rio Ave x Braga
Campeonato Catarinense Segunda Division live – September 11
15h00 – Atlético-SC x Criciúma
Campeonato Mineiro Segunda Division live – September 11
10:00 am – America TO x Ideal
10:00 am – Três Corações x Poços de Caldas
15:00 – Passos x Itabirito
Campeonato Paraense Second Division live – September 11
9:30 am – São Raimundo-PA x Izabelense
9:30 am – União Paraense x Santos-PA
9:30 am – Quarry x San Francisco-PA
9:30 am – Tiradentes-PA vs Vila Rica
15:30 – Captain Poço x Pinheirense
Campeonato Paraibano Second Division live – September 11
10:00 am – Femar x Perilima
15h00 – Spartax vs Confiança-PB
Campeonato Paulista Second Division live – September 11
15:00 – Itapirense vs Gremio Prudente
Campeonato Pernambucano Série A2 live – September 11
15:00 – Petrolina x Pesqueira
15:00 – Central x Belo Jardim
15h00 – Torres vs América-PE
15:00 – Centro Limoeirense x Timbaúba
15:00 – Vera Cruz x Sete de Setembro-PE
15:00 – Decision vs Flamengo de Arcoverde
Campeonato Piauiense Segunda Division live – September 11
16:00 – Piauí x Picos
16:00 – Tiradentes-PI x Ferroviário-PI
Copa Paulista live – September 11
19h00 – Northwest x Marília
Find out where to watch online TV and live football on Premiere, Premiere Play, FlaTv or Globo live and many broadcasts of online matches on TV and internet here on our website.
Related
In addition to today’s football games, you will also enjoy reading: