TSE probes Bolsonaro from using images of the 7/9 in electoral propaganda

Chapa do Presidente must stop broadcasting material recorded in acts in Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro. The fine for non-compliance with the measure of R$ 10 thousand daily (photo: Tlio Santos/EM/DA Press) The Minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Benedito Gonalves, banned the use of images taken during the September 7 acts in the electoral campaign of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In a decision enacted this Saturday (10/9), the magistrate understood that the use of material recorded during the civic date tends to harm the isonomy of the electoral process.

The slate formed by Jair Bolsonaro and General Braga Netto has 24 hours to stop broadcasting the material recorded during the Independence Day acts in Brasília-DF and Rio de Janeiro-RJ. The penalty for failing to comply with the measure is a fine of BRL 10,000 per day. The period determined for the manifestation of defense is five days.

The decision also provides for TV Brasil to suspend the broadcasting of excerpts in which the coverage of the September 7 events presents content that makes reference to Bolsonaro’s electoral campaign.

“In fact, the use of images of the official celebration in electoral propaganda tends to injure isonomy, as it uses the performance of the Head of State, at a time inaccessible to any of the other competitors, to project the image of the candidate and make believe that the presence of thousands of people on the Esplanada dos Ministries, with the purpose of commemorating the civic date, would be the result of electoral mobilization in support of the reelection candidate”, pointed out the minister in the decision.