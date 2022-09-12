TT Investimentos fund, created by Arminio Fraga’s nephews, loses 90% of equity – Money Times

A misguided bet on the stock market of USA led to a fall of about 90% in value in a fund owned by the Rio de Janeiro TT Investmentsfounded by two nephews of the former president of Central Bank Arminio Fragawho was one of the shareholders of the investment option, which was launched in 2018.

In a letter sent to shareholders, Arthur Fraga Bahia admits that he set up a risky position in the fund, through the purchase and sale of options from the American company Clarus Corporation, which produces everything from mountaineering equipment to weapons. “Until a week ago the operation was going well, but five days ago, to get out of the operation, I had to leverage the fund for a few days”, explained Arthur.

In doing so, according to him, the cost in front of the fund took away the margin of guarantee, which forced him to liquidate the position in two days, generating “irreparable losses”. “I don’t know where to start apologizing,” he said.

The nephew of the former BC president said he “not only lost money” but also “ended his career”. “More than 95% of my equity and that of my partners was in the fund,” he said in the letter.

According to data available on the website of Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the fund had, in June of this year, an equity of R$ 21 million, that is, quite small compared to the products of the most well-known managers on the market. In July 2021, the amount was much higher, at R$ 73 million. Today, the fund’s equity is around R$ 8 million – a drop of exactly 89.04%.

In addition to Clarus, which was its largest position, the fund had positions in companies such as the disney and even the XPwhich is listed in the US, according to the most recent data available, for the end of 2021.

Also according to the CVM, the fund had three shareholders, including the former president of the BC. Sought by its manager, the crow’s nest, Fraga did not return to the report’s request. The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

