TV Globo and affiliates interview candidates for governor across the country from this 2nd | Elections 2022

Starting this Monday (12), TV Globo and its affiliates will interview candidates for governor of all states in the country, plus the Federal District.

In the case of the DF and the states of Minas Gerais, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, the interviews will last 35 minutes and will be broadcast live on TV Globo, on g1 and by Globoplay. The entirety of the interviews will be available on Globoplay.

Candidates with 6% or more of voting intentions in the IPEC poll released on September 6 were invited to these five federation units. The other candidates who scored above 1% in the same survey will participate in recorded interviews, lasting 2 minutes, which will also be shown on local TV news.

The live interviews take place between the 12th and 16th of September, on the news DF1, SP1, RJ1, MG1 and NE1which air at 11:45 am, shortly after the More you. The recorded interviews will be shown on dates established by the regional offices.

The order and criteria of the interviews were defined in a meeting with representatives of the candidacies in the respective states.

Journalist Fabiano Andrade interviews live:

9/12 – Leandro Grass

Leandro Grass 9/13 – Ibaneis Rocha (MDB)

9/14 – Paulo Octavio (PSD)

9/15 – Leila Barros (PDT)

The recorded interviews, lasting 2 minutes, will be shown in the following order: Coronel Moreno (PTB), Keka Bagno (PSOL), Renan Arruda (PCO) and Izalci Lucas (PSDB) on September 19, 20, 21 and 22 , respectively.

Journalists Aline Aguiar and Liliana Junger interview live:

9/12 – Alexandre Kalil (PSD)

– Alexandre Kalil (PSD) 9/13 – Romeu Zema (New)

The recorded interviews, lasting 2 minutes, will be shown in the following order: Marcos Pestana (PSDB), Renata Regina (PCB), Vanessa Portugal (PSTU), Lorene Figueiredo (PSOL) and Carlos Viana (PL), on the 14th, September 15, 16, 19 and 20, respectively.

Journalists Márcio Bonfim and Maristela Niz interview live:

9/12 – Miguel Coelho (Union)

Miguel Coelho (Union) 9/13 – Marília Arraes (Solidarity)

9/14 – Anderson Ferreira (PL)

9/15 – Raquel Lyra (PSDB)

9/16 – Danilo Cabral (PSB)

All recorded interviews, lasting 2 minutes, will be shown on September 17, with the following candidates: Pastor Wellington (PTB), Claudia Ribeiro (PSTU), Jadilson Bombeiro (PMB), João Arnaldo (PSOL), Jones Manoel (PCB) and Ubiracy Olímpio (PCO).

Journalists Edimilson Ávila and Mariana Gross interview live:

9/12 – Rodrigo Neves (PDT)

Rodrigo Neves (PDT) 9/13 – Marcelo Freixo (PSB)

9/14 – Cláudio Castro (PL)

The recorded interviews, lasting 2 minutes, will be shown in the following order: Paulo Ganime (Novo), Wilson Witzel (PMB) and Juliete Pantoja (UP) on September 15th; Eduardo Serra (PCB) and Cyro Garcia (PSTU) on September 16th.

Journalist Alan Severiano interviews live:

9/12 – Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans)

Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans) 9/13 – Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB)

9/14 – Fernando Haddad (PT)

The recorded interviews, lasting 2 minutes, will be shown in the following order: Edson Dorta (PCO) and Jorge (DC) on 9/15; Carol Vigliar (UP) and Gabriel Colombo (PCB) on the 16th; Vinícius Poit (Novo), Elvis Cezar (PDT) and Altino (PSTU), on September 19.

Interviews with candidates for governor will also be shown at Globo affiliates in 22 capitals of the country in the first edition of local television news. The interviews will be broadcast live on the local pages of the g1 in the states.