Twitter agreed to pay seven million to whistleblower. Musk says it’s one more reason not to buy the social network – Observer

Twitter reportedly struck a deal in June with Peiter Zatko, the social network’s former security chief, so that the company’s security vulnerabilities would not be made public. According to the Wall Street Journal, the settlement involved paying $7 million to keep the matter from becoming public.

Regardless of the agreement, the denunciation of the social network’s security vulnerabilities became public, giving new breath to the defense of Elon Musk. The richest man in the world, who in April wanted to buy Twitter but later changed his mind, faces the social network in court in October.

Elon Musk stopped wanting to buy Twitter in July, claiming that the company was not providing all the necessary information and suspecting the weight of fake accounts in total users. The complaint by Peiter Zatko, a veteran hacker, rightly stated that the company was not taking the task of controlling spam on the social network seriously. Earlier this week, the judge who is handling the case gave the green light to the inclusion of the complaint by the former Twitter security chief in the trial.

Judge refuses request to postpone trial. Musk Decided Not To Buy Twitter Due To “World War III”

In a letter sent to Twitter, Musk’s lawyers say that Twitter’s decision to pay millions to the whistleblower gives the South African businessman one more justification to put an end to the acquisition.

The letter states that Twitter did not seek authorization to make such a payment, which would violate the acquisition agreement that was in place at the time. In that sense, Musk is “no longer obligated” to complete the purchase, says the letter, which was shared with the US capital markets regulator, the SEC.

Elon Musk will face Twitter in Delaware Court on October 17th. The trial will have a five-day extension. The social network went to court to make Musk complete the purchase of the social network, for 44 billion dollars. The purchase agreement also determined that, in the scenario of the deal not moving forward, Elon Musk would have to pay Twitter one billion dollars.