Twitter will have paid almost 7 million euros to the whistleblower

O Twitter reportedly paid $7 million to its former security officer, Peiter Zatko, in a settlement the two parties signed in June, shortly before filing a whistleblower complaint in July.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, sources close to the matter indicate that the agreement was created to compensate Zatko for the compensation he lost when he was fired by Twitter in January 2022. As part of this agreement, Zatko would be barred from publicly commenting on the period. in which he was in the technology company.

Recall that, in July, Zatko filed a complaint accusing Twitter of not prioritizing user safety, preferring to focus on the platform’s growth.

However, the agreement does not prevent you from testifying before the US Congress or filing complaints as a whistleblower. Zatko will testify before the US Congress next Tuesday, the 13th, on precisely these issues.

