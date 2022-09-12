Two cases of monkeypox are confirmed in Rondônia- Geral

A woman and a young man were diagnosed with monkeypox in Rondônia, according to a report from the State Health Surveillance Agency (Agevisa), released this Sunday (11). The note is unclear about the age of the patients, saying the woman is between 30 and 40 years old and the young man between 10 and 20 years old. The cities where the cases were registered are also not revealed. Check out:

The State Health Surveillance Agency of Rondônia – Agevisa confirmed this Sunday (11), through laboratory examination, two positive cases of Monkeypox in the state. This is a female patient, aged between 30 and 40 years, seen in early September, and another male, aged between 10 and 20 years, also seen in early September.

Both are being monitored by Epidemiological Surveillance, as well as their household contacts.

We emphasize that the spread of the disease occurs through respiratory transmission, contact with the lesions (including sexual contact) and contact with objects contaminated with the virus. In this way, we guide the general population to protect themselves with the regular use of masks.

We add that in case of appearance of lesions on the skin, in the mouth or in the genital region, medical attention should be sought at a Health Unit for evaluation.

KNOW MORE ABOUT THE DISEASE

What is monkeypox?

Also known as Monkeypox, it is a zoonotic disease, that is, caused by viruses transmitted between animals and humans. It is fought with drugs to alleviate the signs and symptoms, in addition to antiretrovirals. The virus was first identified in 1958 in monkeys evaluated in the laboratory. The first human case is from 1970, in Congo (Africa). The first monkeypox outbreak outside Africa occurred in 2003 in the United States, with 70 cases. In Brazil, the first case of the disease was confirmed on June 30, 2022.

How can I catch the disease?

Direct or indirect contact with blood, body fluids, skin lesions, and mucous membranes of infected animals

Close or intimate contact with skin lesions from infected people

Transmission can also occur through contact with objects, fabrics and surfaces used by the infected person.

respiratory droplets

From mother to fetus or newborn

How do I perceive the disease?

Once infected, a person usually starts with fever, muscle pain, fatigue, headache, weakness, back pain, and pain in the lymph nodes (especially behind the ear and head).

After three days, the person develops a rash from the site of the primary infection, which quickly spreads to other parts of the body. Lesions usually progress within 12 days, evolving from spots to blisters, until crusts form. When the crust disappears, the person stops infecting others, which usually takes 2 to 4 weeks.

How long do the symptoms last?

Symptoms usually last for 2 to 4 weeks.

Do I have to stay home?

Yup. Even if the case is still treated as a suspect, awaiting confirmation of the laboratory test, one must remain in isolation. If the case is confirmed, the isolation must be for 21 days.

How can I avoid?

Avoid intimate or sexual contact with people who have skin lesions

Avoid kissing, hugging or having sex with someone with the condition

Wash your hands with soap and water and use alcohol gel

Do not share bedding, towels, cutlery, cups, personal items or sex toys

Wear masks, protecting yourself against droplets of saliva, between confirmed cases and contacts

Is there a vaccine against the disease?

There is no specific vaccine for monkeypox, but smallpox immunizations can also be used against the disease.