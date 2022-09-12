Ubisoft Reveals Assassin’s Creed Future: End of Valhalla, Projects Red, Hexe, and Multiplayer

Facebook

Ubisoft has revealed the future of the series Assassin’s Creedincluding a game set in feudal Japan and even a multiplayer project.

It is also worth noting that there are Assassin’s Creed Miragewhich we reported earlier.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The story of protagonists Eivor Varinsdottir and Odin comes to an end in the final expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhallawhich will be released in 2022 for free.

Project Red (Assassin’s Creed Infinity)

Red, which is being made by the developer of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Ubisoft Quebec, is the next major title in the series, set in Feudal Japan. Begins what Ubisoft is calling “period three” in the series Assassin’s Creedwhich means it’s unlikely to be a 2024 game.

This project is part of the hub of Assassin’s Creed Infinity. More details will be given in the future.

Project Hexe (Assassin’s Creed Infinity)

The second “flagship” title announced by Ubisoft is codenamed Hexe. The project is in the hands of Ubisoft Montreal, from WatchDogs: Legion. Details are sparse, but it seems to have horror elements.

Project Multiplayer (Assassin’s Creed Infinity)

Finally, Assassin’s Creed Invictus is a standalone multiplayer game being created by members of the For Honor and Rainbow Six Siege. will also be part of the project Assassin’s Creed Infinity.

You can check below the entire presentation (with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese) by Assassin’s Creed at Ubisoft Forward, which revealed the above information and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.