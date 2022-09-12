UFC: Dana White says Chimaev should move up to middleweight | combat

A week that could have been disastrous for Ultimate ended up being relatively positive. Despite the last-minute main fight exchange, UFC 279 delivered great fights and performances, particularly from the two men who were supposed to face each other in the main event, Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. Now, Dana White, the company’s president, has decisions to make about both.

Chimaev once again impressed his boss, who called him a “freak of nature” for his dominant victory over Kevin Holland, in which he didn’t suffer a blow and finished in 2min13s. However, the glaring failure to break the welterweight limit (it was 3.4kg over), which jeopardized the event and forced the change of opponents, worries White. He declared that he can order the Chechen to move up to the top category, the middleweight (83.9kg).

– It’s a problem. It’s a problem that he didn’t make weight. I don’t know. We’ll have to see this and resolve it. What makes sense for him is to fight there (at middleweight), so we’ll see. We’re going to come back this week, draw up a plan and probably get him to fight there[at middleweight],” White said.

The potential increase in weight would put Chimaev on a potential collision course with Paulo Borrachinha, with whom, like Holland, he had a disagreement last week. The Brazilian middleweight clashed with the Chechen fighter at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas after criticizing him on social media.

Khamzat Chimaev has had his last fights at welterweight (77.1kg), but two of his six fights in the UFC have been at middleweight. Before UFC 279, the Chechen stated that he thought about moving up in the division if he didn’t receive title-shot in his division – something Dana indicated he wouldn’t mind Chimaev’s problem at the weigh-in.

Nate Diaz, meanwhile, had the last fight of his UFC contract on Saturday and submitted Tony Ferguson. After the match, the star made it clear that he did not intend to renew with the company and wanted to try his luck in another sport, potentially boxing. White said he already knew about the athlete’s decision and showed gratitude for his work inside the Octagon.

– He’s been here forever. It was really cool having you here. I wish him the best. He and I had this discussion months ago in my office. Whatever he does now, I only wish him the best. No matter what Nate does from now on, this is his home – said the UFC president.