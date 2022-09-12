Understand causes of bruises on the body and when it is severe

Dark spots that appear on the legs, arms or other parts of the body can go unnoticed by people who often bump into furniture and doorknobs around the house. However, if the marks appear frequently and for no apparent reason, it is necessary to investigate the causes.

Purple spots are called ‘hemorrhagic’ and can be classified into: petechiae, which are red dots that appear and disappear quickly, ecchymoses, which are usually more than one centimeter and appear after a bruise. the accumulation of blood in the vessels.

Spots that can look like the result of bruises can also be a symptom of an autoimmune disease, diabetes, among others. The causes of spots on the body can happen due to defects in blood vessels or capillary fragility. This happens for genetic, emotional or allergic reasons and most of the time disappear on their own.

Hemophilia is a genetic disease that causes massive bleeding. With altered clotting, the purple spots that appear on the skin appear due to internal bleeding. Men are more affected by the disease that is related to the X chromosome.

The stress hormone can also trigger lesions and aggravate skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema, and changes in the immune system, causing purple blemishes on the skin.

When the spots are recurrent and do not disappear in a short time, it is necessary to look for professionals such as dermatologists and hematologists. When medical tests rule out other reasons, it is necessary to consider causes related to anxiety and depression.