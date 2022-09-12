understand what it means

Since September 5th, customers of other banks can now share personal data with Nubank. This process is called Open Finance. According to the institution, the functionality is being released gradually, but the forecast is that soon all users will be able to enjoy the service a lot.

The proposal of Open Finance is to allow people to have more freedom to take their financial history and use it wherever they want. For example, from one bank to another. Is ease for those who already have an account at one institution for years, but want to move to another without having to start from scratch.

Nubank’s Open Finance

In this way, if a person has been a bank customer for many years and wants to take out a loan from another institution, they have the possibility of using their previous financial history to obtain these amounts.

So even if the account is recent at the second institution, the customer with a good historic will avoid much of the bureaucracy to secure the loan.

All steps are supervised by the Central Bank. For this reason, Nubank’s Open Finance – and any other institution’s – is considered safe when sharing each person’s data.

Anyone who wants to share data from another institution to Nubank should follow this step by step:

On the Nubank app home screen, click on your profile, in the upper left corner;

Choose the “Open Finance” option;

Go to “Continue” and then “Share”;

Choose the institution where you have the data you want to transfer to Nubank;

Confirm the choice;

You will then be redirected to the chosen institution’s application. You need to confirm sharing. Well, those who have done this process before, can take a shorter route. Just go to “Open Finance” and check the “New Share” option.

After that, it’s very simple. Just choose the institution and confirm.