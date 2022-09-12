Unimed Litoral hires professionals for its new ICU

Unimed Litoral has vacancies for nurses, physiotherapists, psychologists, nutritionists and administrative analysts who will integrate the team of its new Intensive Care Unit.

There are also vacancies in other areas for occupational therapists, psychologists and nurses.

Unimed Litoral continues to hire people with disabilities in all areas.

The Unimed system was appointed by Linkedin in the 9th position among the best companies to develop a career in Brazil and Unimed Litoral was classified among the 100 amazing companies to work for, according to the UOL 2020 survey.

Unimed Litoral is continually registering professionals to renew its CV database.

The largest healthcare company in the Amfri region, Unimed offers a solid career path for professionals interested in participating in its expansion.

Benefits during the trial period: Espaço Viver Bem (focused on preventive medicine), Gymnastics Academy, Labor Gymnastics; Emotional Health Program, Trail Group; technical training; behavioral training; walking library; chartered bus Itajaí-BC; uniforms for specific areas, parking at the Doctor’s Club and food stamps.

Benefits after the experience: 100% health plan; dental plan; retirement program; education aid; external training; participation in results; attendance award; citizen paternity leave; citizen maternity leave; quinquennium; employee retirement and association awards, among others.

To know details of the selection process, places and working hours, requirements, assignments, responsibilities and benefits click here

https://site.unimedlitoral.com.br/trabalhe-conosco/