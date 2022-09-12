Union charges, and credit will be advanced

After claiming by the Bank Employees Union of São Paulo, Osasco and region, the first installment (anticipation) of PLR Bradesco 2022 will be paid on Friday the 16th. Use our simulator below and find out how much you will receive. In addition, the bank announced that it will advance the credit of the 14th extra basket of R$ 1 thousand and the differences in the food and meal vouchers and the 13th food basket on September 28.

The PLR ​​is an important achievement of the banking category – together with the trade union movement –, which was the first to guarantee this right in the National Collective Bargaining Agreement (CCT) in 1995. Since then, the bank PLR has undergone many adjustments and improvements, resulting in increasing values.

The PLR ​​for bank employees 2022 was guaranteed after the approval, in a meeting, and signing of the Collective Bargaining Agreement for the banking category, within the scope of the National Campaign for Bank Employees 2022.

The approved agreement provides, in 2022: 10% readjustment in food and meal vouchers; readjustment of 13% in the additional portion of PLR and 8% in the basic rule; an allowance of R$ 1 thousand in the form of the 14th food basket (paid only this year and until October); and an 8% readjustment in salaries and other funds, such as daycare/nanny allowance, for example (the 8% corresponds to 91% of inflation, estimated at 8.83% for the base date of bank employees, according to the INPC .

And for 2023, the replacement of inflation plus a 0.5% real increase in wages is already guaranteed, in all fixed amounts of the PLR, in the VA and VR and in all other funds provided for in the economic clauses of the CCT, as a daycare/nanny, bonuses, home office assistance, etc.

The agreement, already this year, increases the annual remuneration of 69% of the category, therefore, the vast majority of bank workers to above inflation.