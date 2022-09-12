Until 1 pm! Smiles has segments with up to 25% off

THE smiles started the “3, 2, 1 Partiu” campaign, offering segments with up to 25% off. The promotion is divided into 3 stages of offers and the first one – valid until 1 pm today (12) – is already running!
Promotional excerpts
In this first stage, discounts are offered to Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro and San Andrés. See some examples below:
Sao Paulo (CGH) vs Rio de Janeiro (SDU)
Promotional value: 5,600
Fees: BRL 39.93
Sao Paulo (CGH) vs Belo Horizonte (CNF)
Promotional value: 5,600
Fees: BRL 39.93
Rio de Janeiro (GIG) vs San Andres (ADZ)
Promotional value: 55,500
Fees: BRL 209.37
We recommend that you use the Smiles calendar to analyze the availability of promotional segments.
travel easy
THE smiles offers a solution for program members to plan their next trip. As travel easy, It is possible to issue a ticket without having the balance of miles in the account up to 330 days in advance. You must decide whether or not to travel within 60 days of departure.
Viaje Fácil also eliminates the risk of running out of availability of a ticket you found between transferring the points and receiving the bonus in your account.
Learn how Viaje Fácil works in this post.
Don’t have a Smiles Club?
If you are interested in being part of the Smiles Club, in partnership with the program, we got a special condition: additional bonus miles in your subscription! Check available plans:
Find out how the Smiles Club works.
discount hotels
Are you going to travel to one of these destinations and still haven’t secured your accommodation? Take advantage of our exclusive discount coupons when booking on Hotels.com.
Coupon: HOTEISPLATAM | 8% off
Booking period: until 12/31/2022
Hosting period: until 03/31/2023
Coupon: AFF5HRLATAM | 5% off + Rewards badge accrual
Booking period: until 12/31/2022
Hosting period: until 03/31/2023
Click here to book your hotel at a discount.
Thinking of taking advantage? Remember that the first stage of the offer ends at 1 pm today (12).
For more information about the promotion, visit this link.
