US faces ‘risk’ of recession, says Janet Yellen

** Information is from AFP

The United States faces “risk” of recession, as its battle with inflation may slow the country’s economy, but it can still be avoided, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday.

A recession in the United States is “a risk when the Federal Reserve tightens its monetary policy against inflation”, explained the head of economic and financial affairs of the administration Joe Biden, in statements to CNN.

“So it’s certainly a risk that we’re monitoring,” but “we have a strong job market and I think it’s possible to keep it that way,” he added.

Faced with inflation that reached its highest level in June in 40 years, before slowing slightly in July (8.5%), the Fed gradually raised its benchmark rates to slow economic activity and ease the pressure on prices. .

These benchmark rates set the standard for commercial banks for the interest rates on loans they offer to their private and business customers. Higher rates decrease consumption and investment.

“Inflation is very high and it is essential to bring it down,” Yellen said.

The Fed expects a “soft landing”, that is, bringing inflation back to its 2% target, without plunging the economy into recession, which would increase unemployment.

“I think there is a way to get there. In the long term, we cannot have a strong labor market without inflation under control,” added Yellen.

While the gross domestic product (GDP) of the world’s largest economy contracted in the first two quarters of 2022, which corresponds to the classic definition of a recession, the Treasury secretary insisted that is not the case.

“We are not in a recession. The job market is exceptionally strong. (…) There are almost two vacancies for every worker looking for work”, he stressed.

The US job market continues to suffer from a labor shortage. However, the unemployment rate rose slightly in August, to 3.7%, not least because the participation rate rose, a sign that many workers who have been marginalized by the Covid-19 pandemic are returning to work.

