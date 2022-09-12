US warns of cancer associated with breast implants; doctors say it’s rare – 09/10/2022

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning about the cancer risk associated with silicone breast implants. In the statement, released on Thursday (8), the agency said that the occurrence of tumors such as squamous cell carcinomas and other lymphomas is rare, but it does exist.

According to the alert, in some reported cases, patients were diagnosed years after implant placement, and the main symptoms observed were swelling, pain, lumps or changes in the skin.

“Right now, we don’t have enough information to say whether breast implants cause these cancers or whether some implants are at greater risk than others. [carcinomas de células escamosas]lymphoma, and any cancer located in the scar tissue around breast implants should be reported to the FDA,” the statement reads.

For Wendell Uguetto, plastic surgeon at the Brazilian Society of Plastic Surgery and member of the clinical staff at Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, the alert should not be received with fanfare, since the occurrence of this type of problem resulting from implants is “extremely rare “.

“The most important thing is that the patient who has a prosthesis or is thinking about having one is aware that this risk, although small, exists”, says Uguetto.

According to the FDA, about 20 cases of SCC and at least 30 other types of lymphoma involving the breast capsules have been identified around the world. Despite this, the agency highlighted that it is not possible to measure the incidence rate of the problem or even the risk factors associated with the emergence of tumors.

“Once you identify the swollen breast, do an MRI [e confirma o câncer]the capsule is removed and it is possible to remove the tumor without having given time to reach metastasis [quando as células cancerígenas se espalham para outros órgãos]. And, in cases of metastasis, which are rare, patients are responding well to chemotherapy and radiotherapy”, says the specialist.

The surgeon points out that there are other problems related to silicone implants that are much more recurrent than cancer. Among them are bruises resulting from bleeding shortly after surgery, infection of the prosthesis, aesthetic alteration, asymmetry, breast pain, increased sagging, feeding difficulties, loss of sensitivity and skin necrosis, among other complications.

Uguetto also emphasizes that all these risks must be communicated to the patient who intends to have the silicone prosthesis implanted, so that she can be attentive and aware of possible complications.