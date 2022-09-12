Valuing health professionals and strengthening services are included in the government plans of candidates in Minas Gerais – Agência AIDS

A recent survey released by Genial/Quaest showed how the dispute for the government of the state of Minas Gerais is in these 2022 elections. The study shows that the current governor Romeu Zema (Novo) occupies the lead with 47% of the voting intentions, in the sequence appears Alexandre Kalil (PSD) with 28% and in third place Carlos Viana (PL) with 2%.

In almost a decade, 21,784 new cases of HIV were reported in Minas Gerais, and 26,034 of AIDS, according to the epidemiological bulletin.

The Aids Agency gathered the main proposals of the candidates for the health area, to understand what the government plans outline for strategies to respond to the HIV/AIDS epidemic and for the health of the state.

Romeo Zema (New)

Construction and operation of regional hospitals and reorganizing the regional care network, through concessions and public-private partnerships are some of the proposals of Romeu Zema, candidate for the Novo party.

In addition, he wants to expand and update Opera Mais’s surgical procedures roll, and add new providers to the network, in order to increase the number of surgeries and reduce the historical queue of patients in state services.

Strengthening diagnostic services is also in the health axis of Zema’s government plan.

The document also points out social measures to improve water and sewage; digital inclusion of vulnerable audiences; housing assistance; program to assist women victims of domestic violence; and training assistance, which aims to offer training courses to reinsert vulnerable miners into the job market.

The word AIDS was not mentioned in Rodrigo Zema’s government plan.

Alexandre Kalil (PSD)

“Health, understood as a right to a standard of living capable of ensuring well-being, including food, clothing, housing, medical care and essential social services, as stated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights”. This is one of the excerpts from Alexandre Kalil’s plan.

For the area, he highlighted the strengthening of the regionalized health network and the state articulation of the municipalities to improve the Primary Health Care (PHC) network.

Kalil proposes the creation of the Saúde em Rede (PlanificaSUS) project, to organize and integrate PHC and Specialized Care (AE). According to him, there are many regions in the state of Minas that have not entered, even minimally, in the preliminary stages of project implementation. In addition, he believes that the lack of flexibility and dialogue with municipal actors to build meaningful instruments for each local reality has generated even more obstacles to its full implementation.

Another proposal made by the candidate is to discuss the structuring of a regional medical career based on the city, with incentives for professional qualification, including a degree in Family and Community Medicine.

Alexandre Kalil envisions promoting policies to ensure equity in health, meeting the specific needs, for example, of children, women, the elderly, indigenous peoples, traditional peoples and quilombolas, the LGBTQIA+ population and the population deprived of liberty.

The candidate did not outline strategies to respond to the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Carlos Viana (PL)

For Carlos Viana, the Education and Health axis is one of the most important to be addressed in a government plan, since most of the Minas Gerais population depends on these public services.

The candidate’s 34-page document proposes strengthening the Public Health Consortia, integrating them with the guidelines and principles of the Unified Health System (SUS), and improving the expansion of medium and high complexity care in the respective health regions, with technical support and state finances.

He also wants a regionalized SAMU that provides urgent care in all regions of Minas Gerais.

In primary care, prioritization of preventive action and health promotion; health caravans; promotion of Telehealth and Telemedicine; expansion of health care in highly complex services are also proposed for the area.

Carlos Viana’s text also points out the need for effective appreciation of health professionals through investment and training incentives.

HIV/AIDS was not an issue in the candidate’s government plan.

