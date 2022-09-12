Verstappen responds to Ferrari players who booed him at Monza; see







After winning the GP gives Italy in formula 1 this Sunday in monzathe Dutch Max verstappengives Red bullwas booed by Ferrari fans, who were frustrated that the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, from Ferrari, could not have attacked the reigning F1 world champion due to the safety car.

With the victory, Verstappen could even be a double champion if he wins the next GP, in Singapore, and Leclerc doesn’t score in the Asian race. In any case, when asked about the boos directed at him around Milan, the Dutchman was not bothered.

For Verstappen, the crowd’s manifestation is due to the fact that the fans felt that Leclerc was prevented from fighting for the victory due to the decisions made by the F1 race direction in Monza.

“It happens, everyone talks to me about the booing thing, but at the end of the day, I’m here to try to win, which I did. Some people might not like that, of course… after all, they’re very passionate fans who cheer to another team. It is what it is.”

“It won’t spoil my day. In the end, I’m just enjoying the moment,” added Verstappen, who finished the race ahead of Leclerc and George Russell, the British driver who completed the podium with Mercedes.

