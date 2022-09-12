Video proves that Montiel knew how to manipulate the weapon he used in an attack

A video recovered from the SIM card of Fernando Sabag Montiel’s cell phone shows the Brazilian, months ago, manipulating a weapon that would be used in the attack on Cristina Kirchner, on September 1st. According to judicial sources heard by the Argentine news portal Clarín, this ends up “corroborating that he was aware of its use”.

The Justice also had access to the testimony of a militant who was outside the vice president’s house on the night of the attack and who, testifying as a witness before the federal court, said he saw the accused make “an attempt at manipulation to move the slide” of the Bersa 32 caliber gun, after the shot does not come out. On the slide (or bolt) of the pistol it was confirmed that there was DNA of the main defendant in the case.

According to the court informed Clarín, the Brazilian had the Bersa pistol stored for a year at his home in San Martín. He still kept beside her two boxes with 50 rounds each, compatible with the caliber of the weapon that he placed a few centimeters from the vice president’s head.

One of the questions raised in the case investigated by federal judge María Eugenia Capuchetti and prosecutor Carlos Rívolo was whether he had the real intention of murdering Cristina Kirchner. After firing twice, the shot did not come out. This circumstance brought a series of questions about the handling of the pistol and the knowledge of its operation.

The Argentine Justice advanced a specific thesis, that Montiel wanted to “kill Cristina Kirchner, counting on planning and prior agreement” between him and his companion, Brenda Uliarte. This is the charge that weighs on the couple and that will lead them to trial for attempted murder.

In front of federal justice, a witness said he saw Montiel manipulate the gun, more specifically, move the gun slide. He said that on that Thursday, in the midst of the militancy, the Brazilian “did not have much ability to move”, but that in a few seconds he could observe how “he took the weapon that was against his body and tried to manipulate it”, in an attempt to to fire the weapon.

The testimony is strengthened by a detail: the Bersa 32 is semi-automatic and, for the bullets to enter the chamber, it is necessary to move the slide, explained sources in the case.

Those words are seen by investigators as further evidence that complicates the 35-year-old’s plight. “On the weapon slide there was DNA from Montiel and it is consistent with the testimony received,” sources in the case explained to Clarín.

Possession of the weapon is part of the evidence analyzed and added to the accusation against Montiel, which brings even more information: he was not authorized to carry it.