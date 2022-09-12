Vítor Pereira has a surprising attitude when asked about contract renewal

Corinthians went to Morumbi to face São Paulo, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match ended in a tie at 1 to 1. Even with the point won, Timão dropped to 5th position in the Brasileirão.

After the match, coach Vítor Pereira gave a press conference. And among other things, the Portuguese was asked about staying at Corinthians for the next season. The VP bond runs until the end of 2022.

But in the answer, Vítor Pereira surprised: the Portuguese coach, always very emphatic in his answers, preferred to talk about his stay.

“Vitor Pereira is with heart and soul at Corinthians, giving the best of himself, me and the staff, not only the Portuguese, but the Brazilians. We are doing our best to have the best results. I keep in the same direction. I arrived or before I came, I was clear with the president”, said the coach.

Match against Fluminense

Now Corinthians takes “a break” in the Brazilian Championship and turns its attention to the Copa do Brasil. This Wednesday, the 14th, the club welcomes Fluminense, at the NeoQuimica Arena. In the first match, 2 to 2 at Maraca. Timão plays, at home, for a win to qualify for the final.