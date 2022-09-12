‘We will continue to be free and nothing will stop us!’, says Ivete at Rock in Rio (video)

“It’s a political position, I don’t believe in weapons, in violence. I don’t believe in speaking in the name of God about things that have nothing to do with God”, said the singer.

247 – The Bahian Ivete Sangalo performed at the Mundo Stage of Rock in Rio on Sunday night (12), the last day of the festival, and during the show she paused to talk about the country. The artist’s statements are clear criticisms of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and nods to former President Lula (PT).

The singer’s manifestation came after her son, Marcelinho, played the hit “When the rain passes” on the piano. “I started with the voices of my daughters and my son came to sing with me, it is a great privilege for you to have your children and be proud of them. See them grow up without fear for the privileges that are given to us. And when I I put my children here on stage I strengthen the relationship between mothers and their children. Every mother has the right to let her children grow up with freedom, dignity, rights, love and education”.

Then he spoke about a free Brazil. “Without being afraid to let your children run without a shirt on. As a mother, I put my family and my heart in this place that is my home, my family. There are many families and they are all very powerful and it’s all the people in different ways that make this country a free country. That deserves to continue being free and known as a country of joy, education, art, of a strong, rich and powerful people that we are. keep being because nothing will stop us!”.

“It’s a political position, I don’t believe in weapons, in violence. I don’t believe in speaking in the name of God about things that have nothing to do with God. made the artist clear.

Ivete also said that “a new time is coming”.

