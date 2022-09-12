Weapons used in an armored car robbery in RS were legally purchased by a sports shooter, says police | Rio Grande do Sul

Police investigations indicate that weapons used by criminals in an assault on an armored car in Guaíba, in the metropolitan region of Porto Alegre, in December 2021, were acquired legally. The buyer was a sports shooter who received money from the gang identified as responsible for the attack. He got a rifle and three pistols passed on to the group.

the co-opted man had a Hunter, Shooter and Collector (CAC) record with the Army, says delegate João Paulo de Abreu. The individual was temporarily arrested in February, but was released.

“First, the man earned R$2,000 for the purchase of a rifle and a handgun. Afterwards, he was enticed to buy other handguns, having received nothing for this, given that he was threatened with death”, he says.

The man lives in Getúlio Vargas, a municipality with 16,100 inhabitants, 340 km from Porto Alegre, in the north of RS. The handguns were purchased and delivered in 2020 and throughout 2021, according to police. The rifle was purchased in August 2021. However, the investigation believes that there was a previous attempt to purchase the same weapon by another individual a year earlier.

With the arrest of the individual, the police managed to reach four other people, who had the temporary arrests decreed. They were indicted for illegal firearms trade and criminal organization.

Three of them, two men and one woman, worked together under the command of the fourth arrested in the co-option of “oranges”. The criminals’ targets were forced to do the necessary documentation and purchase the weapons that would be diverted.

According to the Civil Police of RS, the Brazilian Army provided information considered decisive for the investigation, through the Controlled Products Inspection Service.

CACs can purchase anything from handguns to repeating rifles. People who are registered as snipersfor example, have the right to own up to 60 weapons, 30 of which are for restricted use, such as rifles. You hunters can have up to 15 weapons with high firepower. now for collectors, there is no limit of weaponry.

The number of registered weapons in the hands of hunters, marksmen and collectors practically tripled in Rio Grande do Sul between 2017 and 2022. The data were obtained through the Access to Information Law by the Igarapé and Sou da Paz institutes, and exclusively released by g1.

RS registers 148.5 thousand weapons, being the third military region with the most items in all of Brazil. In the entire country, there are 1 million registered weapons. Five years ago, there were 290,700.

Weapons in collection – CACs in RS

The robbery took place on December 29, 2021. The armored car was supposed to replace cash at ATMs at a supermarket in the Jardim dos Lagos neighborhood, in Guaíba. The criminals, dressed as police officers, arrived at the scene aboard vehicles with fake Civil Police stickers.

the thieves stole BRL 4.354 million. They fled in a van towards BR-290 and threw twisted nails into the road to make police pursuit more difficult. The gang allegedly took three people hostage on the way, one owner of a vehicle in Ilha dos Marinheiros and two owners of houses in the region.

The searches for the gang were carried out by land, by air and also in Guaíba, with the help of boats. During the action, two suspects were arrested and two others were killed in confrontation. Subsequently, another suspect was found dead. the stolen money was recovered by the police.

After the crime, investigations identified others involved in the robbery. There were two people who participated in the robbery and fled the scene and a person who was driving a car used in the action.

In organizing the scheme, the police identified people responsible for finding the cars used in the crime, others who looked for ballistic vests and other items used, in addition to the five responsible for the weapons (the co-opted man and the other four arrested).

In all, 24 people were indicted. In May, one of the suspected leaders of the scheme was arrested inside a barbecue in Canoas, in the Metropolitan Region. The most recent arrest was in August 2022, a man suspected of participating in the robbery was arrested.