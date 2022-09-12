What Causes King Charles III’s Swollen Hands? – 09/12/2022 – Balance

The self-styled “sausage fingers” of the UK’s newly crowned King Charles III have become a real internet obsession. After Elizabeth II’s death, photos of the monarch’s hands began to appear on Brazilian networks, although the British have been trying to guess what causes the seasonal swelling for at least a year.

Fans and disaffected members of the British royal family have already developed several theories to explain why the monarch’s hands and feet are so plump and red, especially after long flights and on visits to hot climates like India and Australia.

According to Google Trends, the term “Prince Charles swollen fingers” has had peak searches in the last 12 months in the UK, US, Canada and Australia.

Doctors heard by Sheet say that it is very difficult to make an accurate diagnosis from a distance. However, they pointed out some precautions to prevent frames that lead to swellings similar to those of the new English king.

The biggest concern is whether the redness and swelling posed an imminent health risk to the 73-year-old monarch. Despite the mystery and public speaking in a joking tone of the monarch about his own fingers, Buckingham Palace never issued an official statement clarifying Charles’ health situation.

The first records of the then prince about his known “sausage fingers” are from a letter sent to a friend commenting on the birth of their first child, William – now 40 years old and who would then have sausage fingers just like his father’s.

The image of a visit to an English pub in 2012, however, was what raised the hare and put interested internet users in the hands of the then prince. In 2021, during a trip to India, where Charles went barefoot to enter some sacred sites, the gossip resumed with force due to swelling in his toes.

According to Gustavo Marcatto, vascular doctor, swelling in the legs and feet is a frequent condition and usually stems from heart or kidney problems. They can also be caused by chronic venous insufficiency and varicose veins.

“There is a greater propensity for swelling in the heat, but the change in temperature does not have as much interference as the weather on long flights, above two hours”, says the doctor.

Marcatto says that age and diet also only interfere if there are other associated clinical conditions, such as heart disease or kidney failure. At the first signs of swelling like those of the king, the person should seek the office to assess the health of circulation, differentiate from other problems and receive guidance for strengthening the muscles.

“Walking and good hydration also help, but swelling like the ones in the photo [de Charles 3º] tend to be painless and this hinders the treatment a little. As they do not feel pain, the person does not seek care and the condition can worsen over time”, points out the vascular doctor.

Rheumatologist Licia Maria Henrique da Mota, ombudsman of the SBR (Brazilian Society of Rheumatology), reinforces that it is not possible to make the diagnosis by images captured at different times and also because the lower and upper edema may not even be simultaneous.

“Several diseases can cause swelling, including those related to heart, kidney and musculoskeletal functions, such as rheumatic ones”, says the doctor.

Edema, in these cases, can be caused by crystals (such as those that cause the so-called “gout”), by inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis (which cause pain and swelling of the joints), and even by autoimmune disorders (able to affect the soft parts of the tissues), explains Mota.

The alert for a rheumatic condition is given by the appearance of joint pain, stiffness and difficulty moving, especially after sleep or rest – signs that indicate the need for specialized attention.

“The treatments are different, but the evolution depends on an early diagnosis, and the faster the treatment is instituted, the faster the cure or control of symptoms is achieved”, says the rheumatologist.