When talking about investments, one of the most common terms is CDI. As it is an acronym that can impact the economies of many Brazilians, it is important to understand what the CDI is. Furthermore, it is essential to know what it means to yield 100% of the CDI. Below, check out the details.

What is CDI?

In general, the Interbank Certificate is a short-term security, which is issued by banks. The security has a maturity of 1 business day. The CDI is used for institutions to lend values ​​to each other overnight. The CDI is similar to the CDB (Certificado de Depósito Bancário), as it is also used by institutions to capture values. However, there is the difference that the CDI is not available to individual investors.

The title exists because of the regulation of the financial system. The Central Bank establishes, as a rule of stability and security, that banks end every day with a positive cash balance. As this does not always happen naturally, institutions cover the negative balance in cash, through a loan from another bank through the CDI.

CDI and the relationship with Selic

In general, the CDI has its variation very close to the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic. And even if the two aren’t the same thing, the two go in the same direction.

In order to make the CID rate close to the Selic rate, the Central Bank enters the lending round with banks, by buying and selling CDIs at different rates. The goal is to get the mean close to the preference value. Because of this, the CDI rate varies daily.

Every 45 days, the Central Bank’s Copom determines the Selic rate level. The basic interest rate serves to control inflation. That is, when prices are high, the Copom tends to raise the Selic rate.

What does it mean to yield 100% of the CDI?

When an institution offers an investment with a yield of 100% of the CDI, it means that the investment will provide a return equal to the average full rate of loans made between banks.

During 2021, for example, the CDI yielded 4.42% per year. Thus, in the case of an application, the yield will also be 4.42% in the same year. Despite this, it should be noted that the investment may still have discounts on taxes and other fees.

To find out the return on investments with CDI percentages, the Central Bank has a virtual calculator. Through the tool, it is possible to make CDI corrections since 1986. To perform the calculation, simply enter the start and end date of the investment, the money invested, and the percentage of the DI rate of the application.

