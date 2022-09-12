What is Assassin’s Creed Infinity?

Facebook

As part of Ubisoft Forward, it was said that Assassin’s Creed Infinity it is a ‘hub’ that will link future games in the series. IGN interviewed project leader Marc-Alexis Côté, and new details were obtained.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be home to a variety of games of different genres and durations. It will mix premium games that we are already used to with paid and free content. There will be a multiplayer mode that will unite the eras of the franchise. And it will be the place where the modern history of Assassin’s Creed will live now.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity is basically the Animus as a launcher

infinity is not a substitute for traditional games of Assassin’s Creed. It is a platform that will host past and future versions of Assassin’s Creed, starting with Codename Red, an RPG set in Japan that will arrive sometime in the future. This full-priced single-player open-world RPG will be purchased like any other Assassin’s Creed.

“You can absolutely buy [Codename Red] as a product”, confirms Côté, vice president and executive producer of Assassin’s Creed. “But the first thing you’ll see [ao inicializar] and the infinity [hub] that makes it coherent. But you can also buy the [segundo jogo do Infinity] Hexes separately. That’s how we imagine things today. So it’s still the same games we were building, but united in the hub of infinity. And obviously if you’re in the hub infinity playing Red, you will see Hexe arrive and become available as a memory that you can explore.”

Then infinity it’s a kind of launcher. But instead of displaying games as a library-like collection, infinity will use the Animus interface. New games in the series will appear as DNA memories instead of games. Côté notes, however, that we should expect infinity be more than just a themed launcher with Assassin’s Creed and that it evolves over time.

“Then [Infinity] it won’t start out as a game,” says Côté. “The version of infinity that we will release will not be the final version of infinity. It’s something that will evolve over time as our experiences grow and we can connect them more. So I think it opens up a world of possibilities for what we can do that goes way beyond just being a launcher for our different games.”

Codename Red and Hexe

Codename Red is an RPG in the same style as Origins, Odyssey and Valhallabut Codename Hexe will mark the start of a different period for the series.

“What I can confirm for you is that [Hexe] it’s not an RPG,” says Côté. “When I say it’s a different kind of game, I want people to go beyond the expectations of Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla. They’re all an iteration of our RPG design, right? But Hexe and Red are going their separate ways.”

“I think this approach to infinity it is also allowing us to have different experiences of different sizes,” he adds. “Not everything has to be a 150 hour RPG, right? To bring more diversity to the places we choose to visit and how we choose to represent those periods.”

“Sometimes you’ll also get free experiences, which I think is a great way to entice players to come back.”

Assassin’s Creed Infinity does not yet have a date and will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series and PC.