Whoever wins Auxílio Brasil, as well as other government income transfer benefits, will be able to take out a payroll loan.

On August 12, the government regulated the payroll loan process that is linked to Auxílio Brasil. President Bolsonaro and the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, signed a decree in the Official Gazette (DOU). However, the beginning of the release depends on the regulation of complementary rules by the Ministry of Citizenship. It is expected to start in September.

What is the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan margin?

According to the decree, the Ministry of Citizenship may, in the act itself, reduce the maximum limit of assignable margin, which is set at 40%. O Auxílio Brasil will also be able to have more than one discount on loans or financing. However, the amount cannot be higher than that provided for by law.

And in the event that the value of the consignments exceeds, individually or with previous consignments, the maximum limit provided for by law, the installments referring to the oldest contracts will be discounted. According to the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, the credit operation Aid Brazil should start by the beginning of September.

According to the text approved in Congress, retirees and pensioners of the General Social Security System will not be able to exceed the limit of 45% of the value of the benefits. So, from this total:

35% must be used for loans, lease financing;

5% for operations contracted by payroll credit card;

5% for spending on the benefit card.

As for workers governed by the CLT, the limit of the payroll Aid Brazil is 40%:

35% for loans, lease financing;

5% for amortization of expenses incurred through a payroll-deductible credit card or for use with the purpose of withdrawing through a payroll-deductible credit card.

