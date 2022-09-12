What Putin is doing is extortion – and he cannot succeed (Opinion)

Editor’s note: CNN contributor David A. Andelman, two-time Dealine Club Award winner, is a knight of the French Legion of Honor, author of the book “A Red Line in the Sand: Diplomacy, Strategy, and the History of Wars That Might Still Happen” and blogging. He was previously a correspondent for The New York Times and CBS News in Europe and Asia. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author alone.

Vladimir Putin is doing his best against Europe’s stronghold. This is the only way to view comments made Monday by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov that Russian natural gas will not flow back through the massive Nord Stream 1 pipeline until the West lifts sanctions against Russia. This latest move “significantly increased the risk of Europe not getting more gas flows through Nord Stream 1 all winter,” analysts at energy consultancy Rystad Energy said in a report cited by CNBC.

There is no other name for this than extortion. It is a bad idea in the short term for Europe and in the long term for Russia.

The West imposed sanctions on Moscow after Putin’s troops invaded Ukraine in February. Putin, of course, was never very skilled at playing long term. His short game, however, did not inflict an end to the pain and suffering. This is certainly the case in Europe. But, for a number of reasons, Europe and the West have to stand firm and united. It’s the only real way to fight a bully.

Europe reacted quickly and decisively. Even before Peskov’s remarks, much of the continent had begun to implement measures to soften the blows of the cuts that had already begun and the rise in energy prices and the inflationary consequences that are affecting millions. The front page of the French newspaper Le Monde on Monday carried the headline “Energy price: European states mobilize”. Eurozone inflation is at 9.1% – more than four times the 2% target – and a Reuters survey suggests the continent is “almost certainly heading into recession”.

However, at a meeting on Monday of the oil ministers of the main OPEC countries, as well as other major oil producers, including Russia, a decision was made to reduce production targets by a relatively small – but not insignificant – amount. than 100,000 barrels a day. This decision was the exact opposite of OPEC’s promise that it would increase production by that amount, following the controversial summit of President [dos EUA] Joe Biden with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al Salam Royal Palace in July. The meeting was a bad idea, now worse. Within minutes, Monday’s OPEC action boosted oil prices on world markets by 3%.

To address these challenges, from rising energy costs to skyrocketing inflation, several countries have begun to take radical measures. On Sunday, the federal government in Berlin announced a 65 billion aid plan to help German families. New British Prime Minister Liz Truss is contemplating a similar bailout plan, which is likely to exceed 100 billion pounds (115 billion euros), finance ministry sources told the Sunday Times.

The meeting of European energy ministers, on 9 September, would present the discussion of a plan to limit natural gas prices across the continent. And G-7 energy ministers agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil and petroleum products from December, designed to cut Kremlin revenues and weaken Russia’s financial foundations, while allowing its oil continued to supply world markets.

Also on Monday, leaders from two of the continent’s pillars, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, held a video conference to discuss energy. At a press conference after the meeting, Macron told journalists that they had reached an agreement: France will supply Germany with its surplus gas, and in return, Germany will send France the electricity it produces. Macron also urged residents of France to reduce their energy consumption by 10%. Cuts, or rationing, he said, would be “only a last resort.”

But the pain is not likely to subside anytime soon. The euro dipped to a 20-year low against the dollar on Monday following Peskov’s remarks. The European Central Bank was already considering a sharp 75 basis point increase in interest rates at the continental level for Thursday’s meeting, mirroring the path the US Federal Reserve has been taking for months. “A sea change”, as the Financial Times of London put it. “There are no more doves at the ECB, only hawks,” Katharina Utermöhl, senior European economist at German insurance company Allianz, told the FT. The bank may even start to reduce its balance sheet of €9 billion worth of securities.

Europe has other alternatives, although they are less attractive and less impactful, to be sure. Soviet-era gas pipelines are still seeing an uninterrupted flow of natural gas through Ukraine despite the Russian invasion and the objections of Ukraine’s leaders through Turkey. Increased supplies from North Sea oil wells controlled by Norway and Britain could help Europe get through, perhaps until such a time, perhaps, when reason can return to the Kremlin. But re-drilling in the North Sea could prove highly controversial due to long-standing environmental concerns.

It’s certainly a price worth paying, but the pain will be severe and there have already been rumors of setbacks. Matteo Salvini, leader of Italy’s far-right party, claimed over the weekend that the sanctions had indeed helped Russia rack up a $140 billion surplus in payments, while hurting the country’s economy. Europe – especially Italy. “I would not like sanctions to harm those who impose them more than those who are affected by them,” Salvini proclaimed. The Salvini League is united in a coalition with other Italian right-wing parties that hold substantial leadership in the run-up to the country’s September 25 national elections, according to a Politico poll.

Fittingly, Ukraine and much of official Europe are resisting calls for the sanctions to be lifted. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a telephone conversation with European Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen, pressed Europe to further tighten the screws on Russia with a new round of sanctions.

A strong will is essential at the polls and in ministries and parliaments across the continent. Putin has substantial support in some still isolated sectors. There must be an equally deep understanding on the part of the West of how steep the price would be for any compromise in the face of Russian bluster.