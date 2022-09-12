what was the best show of the 10/09?

the penultimate day of Rock in Rio 2022 was marked by emotion. Not even the rain that fell on Saturday night (10) could drive away fans who were waiting for performances by artists like Coldplay and Camila Cabello, who appeared at the World Stage. At the same place, bastille and djavan were also acclaimed both by those present and on social media.

O Sunset stage It was also a meeting point for great presentations. The day started with the group Wish Bulletfollowed by a performance by the band Gilsons with singer Jorge Aragão. The singer Maria Rita and the singer CeeLo Green completed the line up of the stage, where thousands of fans and admirers passed throughout the day.

The festival is ending its 2022 edition this Sunday (11). In the City of Rock, names like Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Rita Ora and Ivete Sangalo will be on Stage Mundo. The Sunset Stage will receive Ludmilla, Macy Gray, the tribute “Power! Elza Vive”, tribute to singer Elza Soares, and Liniker with Luedji Luna.

9/11 (SUNDAY)

world stage

Ivete Sangalo – 6pm

Rita Ora – 8:10 pm

Megan Thee Stallion – 10:20 pm

Dua Lipa – 12:10 am

Sunset stage