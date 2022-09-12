What’s up, Jorge? Vasco breaks historic negative record by losing to Grêmio

Cruzmaltino is in a complicated sequence in Série B of the Brasileirão

Vasco went to Arena do Grêmio and saw Immortal win by 2 to 1. The confrontation was important for both teams, who fight for access to the First Division of the Brasileirão. With the defeat, Cruzmaltino remained with 45 points, just one point ahead of Londrina, in 5th place.

In addition to seeing the distance for the team from Paraná decrease, the loss to Grêmio was the seventh in a row, away from home. according to profile Statistical Spyof GE, for the first time in history Vasco suffers seven consecutive defeats away from home.

The games, with defeat, are:

Sampaio Corrêa 3 x 1 Vasco (18th round)

Vila Nova 1 x 0 Vasco (20th round)

Ponte Preta 3 x 1 Vasco (23rd round)

CSA 2 x 0 Vasco (25th round)

Bahia 2 x 1 Vasco (26th round)

Brusque 1 x 0 Vasco (28th round)

Gremio 2 x 1 Vasco (29th round)

Enjoyment away from home

Despite seven consecutive defeats away from São Januário, Vasco is the eighth best visitor in Serie B. There are 15 games, with three wins, four draws and eight defeats.

The next match is at home, on Friday, 16th, against Náutico, lantern of the competition.