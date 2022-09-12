Who can renegotiate Fies debts? Discover conditions and discounts

About 1.2 million students who financed their studies through the Fies (Student Financing Fund) are in arrears, according to Caixa Econômica Federal. The number is equivalent to 66% of the modality’s contractors.

Read more: Consultation of R$ 24.6 billion ‘forgotten’ is available on the FGTS application

The good news for some of these Brazilians is that the federal government is carrying out a great program to debt renegotiation. The deadline is open from the 1st of September and continues until the 31st of December of this year.

According to the rules, debts generated by students who contracted Fies until 2017 can be renegotiated. The novelty also applies to those who are not in arrears, but want to advance the installments to pay off the financing.

Conditions

Discounts, terms and conditions vary depending on how long the payment is late. Check out the options:

No late payments

12% discount payable in cash. The offer is only valid if the student wants to pay the entire remaining balance of the loan.

Between 90 and 360 days late

Those who have debts overdue for more than 90 days can pay the total in cash, with a 12% discount on the principal amount, including interest and fees. Another option is to pay in installments up to 150 times, as long as the minimum installment is R$200.

Between 1 and 5 years of delay

In the case of those who have owed Fies for more than 360 days, the government offers a discount of 92% of the total debt amount for payment in cash. This alternative is valid for those who received Emergency Aid and/or have active enrollment in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico).

More 5 years late

The student who received the Emergency Aid and/or is enrolled in CadÚnico can also pay debts over five years in installments. In this case, the discount reaches 99% of the total amount for cash payment.

How to renegotiate?

Fies debt renegotiation is available digitally, in the applications of Caixa and Banco do Brasil financial agents. The tools are available for download from the Google Play and App Store app stores.