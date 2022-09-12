who created and how does Coldplay’s LED wristband work?

The song “Fix You”, one of Coldplay’s greatest hits, was the inspiration for Jason Regler to develop the LED bracelet that stole the show at Rock in Rio yesterday.

A fan of the British band, Jason had the idea to create the xyloband, as the accessory is known, in 2005, when Coldplay participated in the Glastonbury Festival.

I remember having some bad days and I saw them singing ‘Fix You’. There was a sense of coming together, as in the phrase ‘the lights will guide you home’. That’s where the idea came from. Jason Regler.

Created especially for Coldplay, the xyloband has been part of the band’s shows for over 10 years, since the Mylo Xyloto tour, and has always been a topic among fans.

But, after all, how does xyloband work?

Basically, it’s a radio frequency-powered wristband with a receiver that receives data. This data “dictates” when and how to flash.

The accessory is controlled via infrared via waterproof transmitters scattered around the venue and can work from over 300 meters away.

During the band’s concerts, the bracelet lights up, flashes and changes color. All programmed and triggered in the rhythm of the songs. So it only works during the show.

However, Jason Regler has already told in an interview published on the Coldplay website that a lady went to a band’s concert, took the xyloband home – which was close to the event – and saw her bracelet work again.

Is it to return the bracelet or not?

Xyloband has undergone reformulations and is increasingly sustainable. Made of plant-based compostable plastic, the bracelet is part of Coldplay’s eco-friendly actions.

That’s why Chris Martin recommends returning it right after the show. At Rock in Rio, the request to return the item was reinforced at the exit of the event and on the bracelet itself.