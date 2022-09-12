Who does not renew registration will have Caixa Tem blocked?

In order to ensure the proper functioning of Caixa Tem, the user can update their data to take advantage of all the features of the app.

At the beginning of the month, the government released the payment of at least 3 benefits in Caixa Tem’s social savings. They are: Auxílio Brasil, gas voucher, and Auxílio Caminhoneiro. Payment takes place via Caixa Tem social savings, used by the federal government since 2020, to pass on the benefits.

In order to ensure the proper functioning of Caixa Tem, the user can update their data, in order to take advantage of all the available resources of the app. The entire update process is done online, and requires sending some documents. And if there is no solution for access errors in Caixa Tem after the update, or with online attitudes, the citizen needs to look for a bank branch.

And who does not renew the registration, has access to Caixa Tem blocked? Find out below.

How to update data in Caixa Tem? Failing to do the process blocks access?

In short, those who find it difficult to access social savings functions can update their data in order to facilitate the provision of services.

In addition, by keeping their information correct in Caixa Tem, the user avoids the application of scams. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to update:

access the box has by cell phone;

by cell phone; Then, on the login screen, enter your account credentials with CPF and password;

After that, choose the option Update your registration ;

; Once that’s done, click Got it, let’s start on the next screen;

on the next screen; Soon after, update your address;

Then you need to enter information about your income and wealth;

Now it’s time to send photos of your identification documents (Only RG and CNH are accepted in this process);

Soon after, it is necessary to take a selfie with the document beside;

Thus, the digital platform will unlock access to account features within 48 hours.

The process is essential in case of app blocking. Only then will it be possible to access your account again, after unlocking it.

