Who receives PIS of up to BRL 1,212 TODAY (12/09)? See TABLE, calendar and who can receive

In this year 2022, the PIS continues to be paid to beneficiaries across the country. First, according to information from the Federal Savings Bankthe bank responsible for the payments, the salary bonus was initially paid between the months of February and March of this year.

However, even with the calendar closed, workers can still withdraw the amounts. According to the Ministry of Labour, around 500,000 workers have not yet withdrawn the PIS 2022.

In this sense, check out more information about PIS 2022, in addition to the table and calendar.

Who is entitled to PIS 2022?

At the outset, it is important to note that the payment of the PIS is made for workers with a formal contract signed by Caixa Econômica Federal. This means that private sector workers have the possibility to receive program amounts.

First, according to the rules for receiving the amounts, workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

They performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020.

Finally, have updated data in the registry;

In 2022, the base year 2020 benefit was paid, that is, for those who worked in 2020 and met the requirements for receiving the amounts.

The plots, in turn, can reach the value of R$ 1,212. QUERY At first, it is important to highlight that workers can consult the PIS through the applications: Digital Work Portfolio;

Cashier Worker;

box has. Namely, the PIS number, also called NIT (Worker Registration Number), it is extremely important for the beneficiary to receive PIS. To find out which number, it is necessary to consult the website of the National Register of Social Information (CNIS). 2022 PIS TABLE THE PIS table defines the value of PIS 2022 according to the months worked, that is, the beneficiaries will receive the amount proportionally. The maximum share of BRL 1,212 will only be released for those who worked during all the months of 2020. 1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212. 2022 PIS CALENDAR O PIS calendar allows the withdrawal of resources from the PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022 until the 29th of December. Thus, PIS 2022 remains available in August. HOW TO RECEIVE? O PIS payment it is carried out for workers of private companies and takes place through Caixa Econômica Federal. the deposit of PIS 2022 was automatically deposited into a digital social savings account automatically opened by CAIXA. The consultation can be made through the official Caixa TEM application. The worker can perform PIS withdrawal at ATMs, at Lottery Houses and at CAIXA Aqui Correspondents and at a branch of CASHIERpresenting the PIS number and an official identification document. If the means of consultation are not changed until next year, the worker will be able to obtain information in the following ways: In the Digital Work Card app, available for Android and iOS;

At the Alô Trabalho telephone exchange, at number 158. In addition, workers can also consult the information in the service channels of the bank where they receive the benefit, the Federal Savings Bank responsible for PIS, and Banco do Brasil managing Pasep. According to the Government, workers can carry out the consultation as follows: For PIS (private company worker) In the Worker Cashier App;

On the box’s website;

Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207. For Pasep (public server) By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).