Who receives PIS of up to BRL 1,212 TODAY (12/09)? See TABLE, calendar and who can receive

In this year 2022, the PIS continues to be paid to beneficiaries across the country. First, according to information from the Federal Savings Bankthe bank responsible for the payments, the salary bonus was initially paid between the months of February and March of this year.

However, even with the calendar closed, workers can still withdraw the amounts. According to the Ministry of Labour, around 500,000 workers have not yet withdrawn the PIS 2022.

In this sense, check out more information about PIS 2022, in addition to the table and calendar.

Who is entitled to PIS 2022?

At the outset, it is important to note that the payment of the PIS is made for workers with a formal contract signed by Caixa Econômica Federal. This means that private sector workers have the possibility to receive program amounts.

First, according to the rules for receiving the amounts, workers who:

  • They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;
  • They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.
  • They performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020.
  • Finally, have updated data in the registry;

In 2022, the base year 2020 benefit was paid, that is, for those who worked in 2020 and met the requirements for receiving the amounts.

