Why Green Day is more honest than Coldplay, farces and other 2022 musings

Green Day and Coldplay put on shows that will be remembered for all time when it comes to Rock in Rio. But not just them. Ludmilla gains a new status after the 2 million reais show she put on on the Sunset stage; Jessie J should only return if she goes to sing in the World after shaking the audience at Sunset as well; CeeLo Green singing James Brown was a hecatomb (more for the band than Green’s voice); and the homage to Elza Soares conducted by Larissa Luz is something superior to all the projects already done about Elza. In addition, there are passages that are overrated by a fan’s non-negotiable heart that will be forgotten, passages that everyone has already forgotten and passages that just won’t be forgotten because, even for a fan, they were too bad.

Ludmilla: leaves 10 meters higher than when she entered Photograph: Bruna Prado AP

Ludmilla vs Luisa Sonza

Despite having had an excellent corporate job, which had her as a guest of CeeLo Green singing James Brown in one moment and singing a dangerous Love Of My Life with Andreas Kisser in another, Luisa Sonza needs artistic support. Her vocals are weak and her presence is dazzling even within a show thought to be a knockout, with well-rehearsed dancers scattered around the four corners. Sonza lacks the trickery that comes out of Ludmilla’s pores, something you can’t buy on Spotify. Ludmilla leaves Rock in Rio 10 meters higher. She anita take care.

Billy Idol and Guns N’ Roses

There are two different cases. Guns still have a great show, but anchored in a voice that no longer exists. The problem is that Axl is a legend and without him, and even with all of Slash’s powers, Guns wouldn’t exist. His audience then activates the affective, inner ear, the one that will always listen to Axl as if he were in 1991, and endures the more than two hours of out-of-tune grunts happily ever after. Billy Idol has no instruments to anchor to. It’s him and the voice. If it misses, as it did not because the guitarist made a mistake or because he forgot the lyrics, as they said, but because Idol didn’t find the tone, the show ends. And this was not an isolated event.

GreenDay vs Coldplay

Continues after advertising

Anyway, what is the best show in Rock in Rio? To each his own, but here is an argument in favor of Green Day. The two bands, Billie Joe Armstrong and Chris Martin, work with very different emotional registers. Green Day taps into anger – not hate, but rage, something sweeter – and Coldplay ties into love. But regardless of which part of the brain they play, Armstrong and Martin’s positions on stage are quite different, and that will be definitive in their show. More honestly, Green Day lets their audience freely experience what the band does on stage. Feel free, that’s the point. Just like in literature or film, emotions can be manipulated a lot in a show, making it possible to time the exact moment the first tear will fall from a fan’s face. This is Coldplay. The souls commanded at all times by the Martin centralizer do not even decide when the lights that are attached to their arms will be activated. Leave it to Uncle Chris Martin and just do what he says. A livestock behavior that would be worrying if Martin were a bad guy. Good thing not.

Ivete Sangalo versus nobody

Ivete Sangalo lives an existential dilemma. His show is great, but his persona needs a doable engagement speech to defend before it falls into a degree of irreversible unimportance. Professional and respectful entertainment still holds her at a festival like Rock in Rio, but the chasm that exists between her and a new Ludmilla, for example, because of all the flags that Lud naturally brings, is growing. Rock in Rio, like Lollapalooza and all the festivals to come, need militancy. Not for the sake of awareness of showbiz managers, but to attract sponsors who need to link their images to activism, which will lead them to speak to a huge swath of new customers. Activism is fundamental and must follow on all stages, but wake up. He is becoming a millionaire business.

Megan Thee Stallion, worst of all

I was a case of Procon. Fans who feel cheated that they paid for a show that didn’t exist, seek their rights. Either the girl had no repertoire or she thought Brazilians would accept anything. She almost said more than she sang and, at the height of the hype, spent a long time urging fans to come up on stage and take selfies with her. Unbelievable.

“Historical, amazing and potent”

If we remove these two adjectives, there will be no more Rock in Rio broadcast on TV. Historic, incredible and “so and so delivered a lot”. “Deliver”, a corporate term, was imported into music for this very reason – nothing more corporate than a festival of this proportion. An artist needs to deliver their product. What, then, of Megan Thee Stallion, who only delivered bullshit and disrespect, taking selfies with fans while another 100,000 waited for the show to come back? But it is interesting when the artist himself uses the term. Ah, there’s another one: “Powerful show.” Everything is potent. At least it’s not historic or incredible. Or was it all three at the same time? “Historical, incredible and potent.” Bring on 2024.