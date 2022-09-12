Will Aid Brazil release payroll this week?

The Federal Government approved the release of the Payroll Loan for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. In total, the more than 20 million people enrolled in the social program can hire the modality deducted directly from the payroll.

President Jair Bolsonaro and the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, signed a decree published on August 12 in the DOU (Diário Oficial da União). In this decree, the government regulated the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan process.

Despite the uncertainties and a scenario full of political proposals, Ronaldo Bento, Minister of Citizenship, said that the Payroll Loan should start in September, but there is still no date set. Thus, the law that allows this loan, with direct discount at source, was sanctioned in August.

Does the consignment come out this week?

Despite having already obtained government approval, the payroll is not yet available. But, despite this, according to the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, the loan goes through the final adjustments of the operation with the banks. Therefore, the loan is expected to be available at any time.

Payroll loan

Firstly, this is a type of loan where the monthly installment is deducted directly from the payroll. Thus, the government sanctioned a law that allows the discount of up to 40% of the value of the benefit for loans and financing.

In addition, those who receive the aid are also entitled to more than one discount regarding the loan or financing, the only rule is that the amount does not exceed the limit provided by law.

It is worth noting that until then, the payroll loan only covered INSS (National Social Security Institute) retirees and pensioners, workers with a formal contract and public servants. However, with the provisional measure, the government authorized this type of loan for beneficiaries of social programs.

Therefore, the advantage of this type of loan is that, as the discount is direct from the payroll, financial institutions are sure that the installments will be paid. In this way, it is possible that this loan has lower interest rates and is cheaper compared to others.

