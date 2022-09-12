With more prototypes in the air, Airbus accelerates testing of the A321 XLR, the plane that “changes the game”

Photo: Airbus





Over the next few weeks, two more prototypes of the Airbus A321 XLR, currently in advanced stages of manufacture, will enter the certification flight test campaign. They will join the MSN 11,000 which is already flying and, soon, a fourth copy of the model. The joint mission of the four is to accelerate the tests and obtain the supplementary type certification for the model, on which Airbus is betting a lot.

Once all these development aircraft are flying, flight testing will be fully underway. Concurrent with this is the campaign of laboratory tests that will support series production. The A321 XLR is a golden bet by Airbus, able to “change the game” or, as the jargon says, be a “game changer” for having an unrivaled range for a single-aisle aircraft.

The tests

Philippe Pupin, who leads the A321 XLR program flight test engineering team and who was one of the crew members aboard the first flight in June 2022, explains the logic of the flight test phase:

“To become a long-range aircraft, the A321 XLR needs to carry more fuel, which means increasing the maximum take-off weight of the standard A321. This in turn requires improved landing gear and braking systems. However, as we are keeping the engine thrust unchanged, we have made some aerodynamic changes to maintain our desired take-off performance. This has spurred physical modifications to the high lift system – the slats and flaps – as well as the reprogramming of the flight control system, which needs to be tested and certified in flight.“, said.

in-flight laboratory





“In terms of test flight hours, the XLR program falls somewhere between a brand-new aircraft and a derivative. So we have to ‘re-test’ pretty much everything regarding aircraft design and flight physics.”he added.

With the A321 XLR, Airbus also took the opportunity to introduce some new technologies into the overall design of the flight control system – which until then was based on the original A321 architecture, designed in the early 1990s. The aim is to improve uniformity of flight control design across all programs – and further comply with the implementation of Airbus’ Fly-By-Wire architecture.

Changes in flight physics

Notable changes related to flight physics on the XLR (compared to today’s A321neo) include a simpler single-slot inner flap system (replacing the A321’s original dual-slot inner flap); an electronically signaled “e-Rudder” (with changes related to flight control computers); and improved landing gear, wheels and brakes.

To get a head start on testing these features, they were retrofitted to the MSN 6839 A321neo well before the completion of the first A321 XLR – including the new inboard flap system. This allowed him to perform tests of the absolute minimum speed (VMU) at which an aircraft can take off, for example. VMU tests are determinants of operational takeoff speeds used by airline pilots.

Functional tests are also needed to validate the operation of new systems not related to flight physics. Two of the main ones include the new water and waste system, as well as the new fuel system elements (pumps and control systems, etc.) associated with the integral rear center tank, which can hold up to an additional 12,900 liters of fuel.

A321 XLR flap detail





Flight test assignments – FTV1 and FTV2

Of the three newly built test aircraft, the first two – MSN11 000 (known as ‘FTV1’) and MSN 11058 (‘FTV2’) are equipped with the full suite of flight test instrumentation (FTI) and engineering interactive stations. .

Both the FTV1 and FTV2 will feature a transferable water ballast system to ensure the Center of Gravity (CG) change during flight. Overall, they will focus on the aircraft’s technical systems, updated flight controls, handling and performance. The only major physical difference between these aircraft is their engine type: CFM LEAP-1As for FTV1 and P&W GTF engines for FTV2.

Jean-Philippe Cottet, Head of Flight Tests, says: “We are certifying the two types of engines in parallel on the A321XLR on the same timescale. It is the first time in our history, as in the recent past we have certified engine variants sequentially one after the other.”

However, for test scenarios where engine types are not the focus, the FTV1 and FTV2 can perform a similar scope of flight testing: “We can easily switch between them. For example, to assess the maneuvering qualities of the A321 XLR, we have more than 100 flights to perform, and only some of these tests are specific to the FTV1 or FTV2 – as most can be performed by either aircraft.”adds.





At the time of writing, with the flight test program still in its early days, FTV1 had already completed the following: opening the flight envelope; authorization of flight control laws; rotation law assessment and angle of attack (AOA) protection adjustment; high speed flights, anemometry calibration, ground tests of the fuel system and landing gear and some autopilot tests.

“Our onboard FTI suite can record and process up to 80,000 lines of data”notes Cottet. “This is powered by over 1,000 physical measurement transducers installed throughout the aircraft and whose wiring inside the aircraft can converge to the Flight Test Engineer console and telemetry equipment.”

Cabin elements and proof of route – FTV3

The third newly built aircraft – MSN11080 (FTV3) – which is powered by CFM LEAP engines, is currently being fitted with a ‘lighter’ FTI installation as its duties will focus more on maturity testing of the cabin’s interior elements. of passengers and also of route.

Pupin explains: “When you transform a medium to short-range aircraft into a very long-range aircraft, you have to be very careful about cabin comfort, both in terms of thermal comfort on an 11-hour flight and in terms of noise level. We are therefore installing an upgraded cabin on the -XLR, which is closer to what is offered on our standard long-range aircraft.”

In addition to proving the interior of the XLR, FTV3’s assignments will also focus on demonstrating the aircraft’s operation in the en route scenarios expected for its customers, especially the so-called ‘picky’ to validate the aircraft’s operation at the ends of takeoff weights, range , runway restrictions, ground temperatures and weather conditions, etc.

“We needed to test the aircraft from various types of runways that would be experienced by pilots and therefore we plan to invite our customers as early as possible to fly with us – as they did on the A330neo. I’m sure we will learn a lot, so this campaign will ensure that we deliver the product we promise to our customers.”concludes Cottet.



