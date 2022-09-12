Without shielding, Marquezine promotes party for waiter at Rock in Rio

Bruna Marquezine showed how it’s done and stole the spotlight for herself when she lavished sympathy and enthusiasm on her visit to the Doritos stand, on the last day of Rock in Rio, this Sunday (11/9).

Accessible as never seen before, the actress even promoted a separate party in the space, when she discovered that it was the birthday of the waiter who served her. Completely at ease and free from the shackles of her team, the artist joined the “people” and went to be happy. The LeoDias column, of course, followed her every step.

In addition to leading the chorus of congratulations to the employee, the Globo veteran also distributed pizzas to the public, sang, danced and refused the shielding of her advice, who did not hide her despair at seeing her loose in the middle of the crowd.

To complete the package, Bruna Marquezine did not shy away from journalists and even made a point of bringing together all the professionals to serve them in a press conference. Not only that, she also answered photo requests, always smiling and attentive. But of course, there was no lack of comparisons with Jade Picon, who the day before left a bad impression.

The night with Marquezine at the Doritos stand was marked by the most positive side possible. From the service team to the organizers, passing through the press professionals, the subject was just one: Bruna Marquezine’s humility and joy.

