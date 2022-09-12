Woman delivers ‘dating resume’ to men she wants to date – 9/11/2022

When dating apps fail and responding with fire in the Instagram story no longer works, walking around with a resume handy can be a way out. At least that’s what the American Emily Zgoda, 27, thought, who went viral on Tik Tok by filming her saga while approaching men in different places, such as a gas station and supermarket, presenting her proposal to be a future girlfriend.

in an interview with universeshe said that she still hasn’t managed to secure a date, but that she will remain steadfast on her “journey for love”.

“I keep going to the wrong guys, I think, that’s the story of my life,” he says.

To surprise, she selected her favorite and funniest photos, and with a pen wrote on the back of each of them information such as her skills and what she likes to do in her spare time.

Whether it will be a real success among men, Emily still can’t say, but on the social network, her followers have been following the deliveries like new episodes of a reality show. show dating, and the videos already have thousands of views.

Emily chose her favorite photos to stamp her resume and believes the idea could work Image: Reproduction/Tik Tok

She believes that the idea can work for other people, as long as there is consistency in the delivery of CVs. “The more you distribute, the more likely you are to find the right person,” she says.

Emily has already submitted 12 resumes and recorded every moment on her Tik Tok account. From embarrassed to surprised, the men’s reaction shows that seeing a woman taking the lead is still seen as a novelty.

As she does not intend to give up, her followers will follow other chapters of this journey. “Most people message me and that’s the best”, says she, who also has the support of her friends. “My friends love it and are super supportive,” she says.