Woman dies who had 46 kg tumor removed in emergency surgery in Itaperuna, RJ | Norte Fluminense

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

According to the doctor who operated on the patient and who followed the postoperative period, the woman was fine and even talked to the professionals on Sunday.

The medical team was scheduling a discharge from the ICU for this Monday (12), but the patient had a cardiac arrest and could not resist.

There is still no information about the patient’s medical history, g1 tries to contact the family to find out if she was following up on the case. At the time of the surgery, the family informed that they were waiting for the medical discharge to know if she would like to speak.

Twins from different parents: understand how this type of pregnancy can happen

understand how this type of pregnancy can happen Man suffers heart attack and dies after seeing companion on fire in Grande BH

On August 31, the medical team at Hospital São José do Avaí, in Itaperuna, underwent emergency surgery to remove the tumor weighing approximately 46 kg.

According to the surgeon general, Dr. Glaucio Boechat, who performed the surgery, the patient was 45 years old, 1.53 meters tall and was weighing 150 kg when she was admitted to the unit feeling short of breath because of the tumor.

The doctor was called to verify the case and the team decided to make an emergency hospitalization for the removal of the tumor.

The patient was born in the city of Volta Grande, in Minas Gerais, and lived in Itaperuna. She said she had been living with the tumor for at least 5 years when she first identified the problem.