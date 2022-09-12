Woman humiliated by bolsonarista says ‘barely became a blessing’









Bolsonarista says he will no longer donate food to woman for supporting Lula:

The diarist Ilza Ramos Rodrigues was desperate after appearing in a video that went viral on social media. In the recording, a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) denies delivering a lunch box to the 52-year-old lady after she claims she is a voter for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The case took place in the city of Itapeva, in the interior of São Paulo.

“She’s Lula. As of today, there’s no more lunch box. You ask Lula now, okay?” “She’s Lula. As of today, there’s no more lunch box. , says businessman Cassio Joel Cenali in the video.

In an interview with columnist Mônica Bergamo, from Folha de S. Paulo, the diarist said that she was very shaken by the situation. “I was speechless. The way he spoke messed with my mind, it’s no joke. What he did was humiliate me. Just because he has money, he has his cart, he wanted to humiliate me with this action. I can’t not see [o vídeo]. It affected my psyche a lot.”

Ilza started receiving the donation of lunchboxes during the covid-19. Initially, the food was sent by a gentleman to whom she cleaned. He just passed away recently. With that, the warm ones started to be taken by Cenali.







Man denies lunch box to PT elitora Photo: Playback/Twitter

“He brought [as refeições] every Wednesday. It was for me and it was for two families. This man that I didn’t expect, I didn’t even know his name, would deliver and leave. Until last week he told me to hold the box with my hand: ‘Dona Ilza, I’m going to record it'”, he said.

“I thought he was going to record for an NGO, I even said: ‘Wow, boy, I’m so undressed’. ‘But no problem’. [respondeu o empresário]. At the time there, he started: ‘It’s Bolsonaro’. I had the box in my hand. And him recording it, in my face,” he added.

After the backlash, Cenali recorded a video apologizing. “I’m here to apologize for the misfortune of having made this video. I’m very sorry. It’s been more than two years since I make 60 lunchboxes every Wednesday and I deliver them to homeless people, including this lady. make me stop doing this work of mine. It’s a job that I do with my own resources, I don’t have political support for that, I don’t have anything. I just want charity”, he defended himself.

Ilza declared that she has not yet received a formal apology from the businessman. “I am paralyzed (…) But God is so good that, the evil he has done, God has turned into a blessing. giving affection.”