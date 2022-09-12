woman is hit in the head during fireworks display

The fireworks and light show after each day’s main show at Rock in Rio has become something of a tradition. But dentist Luiza Cruz, 28, had an unwanted experience at the time. She says she was hit by “something very heavy” during Friday’s fireworks after Green Day’s performance.

In the company of her sister and friends, she was rescued by a person from the event’s staff, who took her in a cart to a medical center set up inside the festival.

“On the Friday after the main show, everyone started to leave. Then, we stayed there on the left side of the world stage, near the railing, it was quiet. The fireworks started and that Rock in Rio song. I was having a good conversation and, out of nowhere, something very heavy hit my head, I almost fell over”, says the splash.

At the time, I was disoriented, not understanding what was happening. When I put my hand on my head, it was bloody, it started to run down my head, face and body. My friends and sister were with me and they were desperate

Luiza Cruz reports accident at Rock in Rio

At the medical center, professionals were also alarmed by the situation, says the dentist. There, it was found that there was an opening in her head and she took three stitches, but they did not identify the cause.

While being treated, two other people arrived at the medical center for the same reason. A security guard also told the dentist that this is not the first case at the festival, says Luiza.

Dentist Luiza Cruz had a scare at Rock in Rio after being hit on the head by an object Image: Playback/Instagram

“Two people entered who had also been injured during the fireworks, a girl in the eyebrow and a man injured in the back of the head. When I left, a security guard told my sister that it was not the first time this had happened during the fireworks.

Just over 24 hours later, she tells splash which is better. “Yea, [estou melhor]. Scared of everything still, huh? It could have been worse…”

“I did not speak [com ninguém da organização]. After all, it was 4 am, she was in pain and just wanted to go to sleep. So far, no one has contacted me.”

splash sought advice from Rock in Rio, but has not yet received a response. The space remains open.