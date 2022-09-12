Woman says toothache was first sign of brain tumor

British Emma Webster, 29, was diagnosed with a brain tumor after experiencing a toothache for months.

The administrator says her dentist thought the pain could be due to an infection in the center of a tooth, caused by a buildup of bacteria that live in the mouth.

She had a root canal, however the surgery did not lessen the pain, which eventually spread to the top of her mouth and the tip of her nose.

She visited a general practitioner, who thought she had neuralgia – severe pain in her face caused by a compromised nerve.

Credit: Playback/Facebook/Emma Webster Toothache and blurred vision were first signs of brain tumor

For six months, she received treatment for this condition — which usually involves taking an epilepsy medication that interferes with the nerve’s ability to send pain signals to the brain. However, the symptoms continued to worsen and she began to suffer from blurred vision.

It was then that she sought the advice of another general practitioner who referred her to a neurologist, who ordered an MRI.

Three days later, the hospital called to say she had a benign (non-cancerous) brain tumor behind her right eye.

Credit: Playback/Facebook/Emma Webster Tumor was only discovered after she was referred to neurologists

She was finally operated on in March 2019, and surgeons were able to remove 70% of the tumor. Eight months after the surgery, she finally saw an improvement in her symptoms.

Benign tumors that can be completely removed during surgery usually do not come back. But those that cannot be completely removed need to be closely monitored in case they grow back or become cancerous.

Emma now has an annual ultrasound to check for tumor growth.

benign brain tumors

Benign tumors are a relatively slowly growing mass of cells in the brain. They tend to stay in the same place and don’t tend to spread out.

Symptoms include a new, persistent headache, seizures, nausea, drowsiness, mental or behavioral changes, and speech and vision problems.

Treatment usually includes surgery to remove most of the tumor. Radiotherapy and chemotherapy may be needed to control the growth of remaining cells.