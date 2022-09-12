Worlds 2022: reactions after draw; LOUD is in Group A | lol

1 of 1 Check out the repercussion of the Worlds 2022 draw — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Check out the repercussion of the Worlds 2022 draw — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Check out the community reaction following the Worlds 2022 draw below:

Upon learning that the support of LOUD will be in Group A of the entry stage, Denilson “Ceos” joked that he wanted to play in Group B. JongHoon “Croc”, in turn, went against his teammate, thanking the team for not having fallen in the group that counts with DRX (LCK), RNG (LPL), Saigon Buffalo (VCS), MAD Lions (LEC), Istanbul Wildcats (TCL) and Isurus (LLA).

In addition to him, other players also commented on the outcome of the draw. Leonardo “Robo”, for example, took the opportunity to talk about his postponed clash against Turkish top İrfan Berk “Armut”, from MAD Lions. Who also took the opportunity to comment on the draw was the co-founder of LOUD, Jean Ortega.

Repercussion in the community

In addition to the LOUD cast, several CBLOL influencers and casters also commented on the Group’s definition of the Brazilian champion. Alexandre “Skeat”, for example, made a promise if LOUD passes to the group stage. Check out all the reactions below:

International repercussion