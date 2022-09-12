Xuxa gets emotional in presentation with original ship and Dani Calabresa on Sunday | TV & Famous

Another Sunday of incredible performances at Sunday’s Lip Sync Battle with Huck! Right after Ícaro Silva rocked as Beyoncé, Dani Calabresa surprises everyone by honoring Xuxa – and bringing the queen of the little ones inside the original ship, on the show’s stage! When talking to Luciano, guests and audience, Xuxa was moved:

Arriving here is already an emotion. To see and receive the affection of the people here is beautiful. It’s all so magical. This respect, what I’m experiencing now and in your program, Lu… it’s beautiful! ” — Xuxa

1 of 2 Xuxa performs with Dani Calabresa on Sunday — Photo: Globo Xuxa performs with Dani Calabresa on Sunday — Photo: Globo

Who was also moved was Dona Déa Lúcia, mother of Paulo Gustavo. Juror of the painting “Believe Who You Want”, she remembered her son, who was on the ship when he was still a child. “Our stories intersect,” said Xuxa.

2 of 2 Dona Déa gets emotional with Xuxa on Sunday — Photo: Globo Dona Déa gets emotional with Xuxa on Sunday — Photo: Globo

With the performance and tribute, Dani Calabresa was the champion this Sunday, 11/9. See all performances by Dani Calabresa and Ícaro Silva at the Battle of Lip Sync:

Ícaro Silva voices Beyoncé in the ‘Battle of Lip Sync’

Dani Calabresa voices Simone and Simaria in the ‘Battle of Lip Sync’