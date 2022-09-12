Xuxa receives tribute and moves to reappear in Nave on the stage of ‘Domingão’: “Teleported me”

The presentation also had paquitas and other characters from the time when Xuxa animated the mornings of Globo, in addition to Dani Calaresa characterized as “Rainha dos Baixinhos”

The adults became Xuxa’s “shorts” again during the presentation of the “Batalha Lip Sync” on this “Domingão com Huck” (11). The presenter and eternal queen reappeared on the stage of the attraction, with the right to Nave de tudo, to participate along with Dani Calabresa, who did an imitation of the blonde remembering the times of Xou Xuxa. The presentation also had paquitas and other characters from the time when the program animated Globo’s mornings.

First, the grandeur of Dani Calabresa’s presentation has already made an impact by bringing Nave to the program. After the artist’s appearance imitating the former children’s presenter, it was none other than Xuxa Meneghel’s turn to descend from Nave to participate in the competition. The two were on stage with the same clothes and Calabresa still imitated the old hairstyle full of elastics that was the blonde’s trademark in the 80’s among children.

The tribute to Sasha’s mother, of course, was pure emotion for the audience at Globo’s Sunday, and for the other participants as well. Actor Ícaro Silva, who disputes the picture with Calabresa, did not hide his astonishment at the presence of the blonde in the program. After the presentation, Xuxa talked to presenter Luciano Huck and commented on the return to the stage, confessing that, for her, it is a way of feeling the love of the public.

“It sounds really corny, but I’ve only been on the road this whole time for your affection, love and respect. Once again I have this proof here with people of all ages”, she said. Lívia Andrade, recently hired by Globo to join the Domingão team, spoke about the moment of meeting the Rainha dos Baixinhos: “I am thrilled for this opportunity you are giving us. I had no opportunity to share the stage with her as a short girl. Today you entered and teleported me to a magical world”described the former SBT.