Xuxa reports plans to leave Brazil because of Bolsonaro

In live, presenter Xuxa said that “I would not vote for someone who is prejudiced, who is against nature, who is against life, who is against science. A homophobic person, a sexist person”, in reference to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The presenter also declared that Bolsonaro does not represent her.

The presenter who says she does not want to retire, but would like to have a residence outside the country because she is afraid of the current situation in Brazil. “I would like to have a residence not here in my country, because I am very afraid of everything that is happening, I would like to live abroad and come to work, you know?”, said Xuxa.

“I don’t know about you, how are you. I think that the political moment, we need to rethink all our actions, so that we do not pay as high a price as we are paying. I think that having a ruler who, instead of making peace and love, makes the symbol of hate, of the weapon, I think it’s not right”, completes the presenter in the interview shared by Emir Sader.

Watch the video:

Join our WhatsApp group, clicking on this link

Join our Telegram channel, click on this link