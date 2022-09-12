Yasmin Brunet is barred again from VIP area at Rock in Rio

It’s not easy for Yasmin Brunet. The model was once again barred from a VIP area at Rock in Rio, this Sunday, 11th, the last day of the festival.

Luiza Brunet’s daughter was prevented from entering the area reserved for guests on the Sunset stage, during Ludmilla’s show, because she was not wearing the correct bracelet that gave access to the space.

Irritated by the situation, she again complained about the lack of organization of the festival and the turmoil that occurred at the time. Strength, warrior!

Lorena Improta also had difficulty getting in and was forced to watch the beginning of the show in the middle of the audience. Only after some time, they were released to enter the so-called VIP area, where Grazi Massafera, Bruna Marquezine, Bruno Gagliasso, among other stars, were already present.

Yasmin Brunet in the main VIP area of ​​Rock in Rio, where she was barred the night before Photo: Reginaldo Teixeira-RT Photo