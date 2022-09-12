You will be surprised: THIS time with a formal contract entitles you to FGTS

It is not news to anyone that the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a right guaranteed by the Federal Constitution to all Brazilian workers. Created in 1966, the benefit is administered by Caixa Econômica Federal and serves to guarantee workers compensation in the event of dismissal without just cause.

But after all, with how long with a formal contract is the worker entitled to FGTS? Check out!

How long of a formal contract are you entitled to FGTS?

First, it is important to emphasize that workers can use the FGTS to finance popular housing, infrastructure and basic sanitation programs. Thus, still with doubts, many citizens ask themselves how long of a formal contract is entitled to FGTS? What are the requirements for receiving the fund?

According to law 8.036/the worker is entitled to FGTS throughout the period in which he is hired. Furthermore, the worker is entitled to the benefit even after the termination of the employment contract, provided that he/she has worked for at least one month. Therefore, it is important to consult Caixa Econômica Federal to find out if you are entitled to the Guarantee Fund.

Requirements to receive the FGTS

To receive the FGTS, the worker must meet the following requirements:

Having the employment contract terminated without just cause;

Have worked for at least one month;

Keep the registration data updated at Caixa Econômica Federal.

How to receive the Guarantee Fund

To receive the Guarantee Fund, the worker must go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch with the following documents:

Work Card;

ID card;

CPF ;

; Term of Termination of the Employment Contract;

FGTS extract.

After presenting the documents, the worker must inform the number of the PIS/PASEP to receive the Guarantee Fund.

What are the benefits of FGTS?

In addition to guaranteeing compensation in case of dismissal without just cause, the Fund can be used to finance programs for popular housing, infrastructure and basic sanitation. Not to mention that it also has conditions of use when buying a property, financing the construction of a property, buying a car and financing education.

