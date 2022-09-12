Young man shows the strength and talent of advertising in Europe

VICENTE NUNESCorrespondent

Lupie, a publicist from Brasilia, explores Europe at the head of the Look’n Feel agency, which is among the 10 most relevant in Portugal and serves clients in five countries on the continent, managing almost R$ 3 million in campaigns. The goal, he says, is to reach higher heights, promoting the globalization of services. – (credit: Personal Archive)

Lisbon — The stories told by two uncles who lived abroad — one a journalist, the other a researcher — enchanted the boy Luís. It was a delight for him to know that people so dear to him had already been to places he only knew from the series and movies he saw on TV and in the movies. The charm was such that the boy took on a mission: to conquer the world. As soon as he was able to finance himself, he would leave Brasília to live his own adventures. It didn’t take long for life to open its doors to him.

At the beginning of adolescence, from 13 to 14 years old, the school where he studied planned a trip to Disney, in the United States. Practically all of his classmates would embark on this project, but when he talked to his parents, he was in for a shock. They proposed that, instead of visiting Mickey’s land, he would study English alone in New York. “I thought: hey, I’m going to stay away from my friends”, says Luís. But he, after much thought, decided to accept the proposal. It was two intense months of discoveries.





Luís Filipe Silva Pereira, in New York, in 2010, when he traveled to study English.

(photo: Personal Archive)





From there, Luís Filipe Silva Pereira, from Brasilia, now 28 years old, was sure that he would build an international career. “I returned to Brazil certain that, at 16, I would return to New York to live permanently”, he recalls. The lack of commitment of adolescence, however, prevailed at first. The boy relaxed in his studies, formed a rock band, pushed the dream of conquering the world aside. Result: he was in final recovery in all subjects. His parents had to give him a shake. They said that if he insisted on that path, he would only accumulate defeats.

Luís, then, got real. He immersed himself in his studies, passed all the subjects and, at the age of 15, he passed the entrance exam at the University of Brasília (UnB) for computer engineering, a course that, in some way, linked him to his father, who is an engineer. The two years he spent at the university and the difficulties in finding an internship resulted in some frustration. He then transferred to Ceub, to the communication area. There he was sure he had found his way. It was 2014.

no vanities





Luís Filipe, when he was part of the Banda Esquadra, in Praça dos Três Poderes

(photo: Reproduction/Correio Brasiliense)





The first stage appeared after much insistence. “Even having been nominated for an advertising agency, there was no return. But I didn’t give up, until, one day, I received an email inviting me for an interview”, he says. Hired, he plunged fearlessly into the world of advertising. He learned, in detail, what it was like to work with government accounts, the importance of the public sector communicating with the population. He also gained experience in budget management. “This allowed me to have a more strategic vision”, he highlights. However, it was the fact of working with older people, with more experience, that allowed him to build the foundations on which he stands today.

“Knowing how to listen is very important, especially listening to people with experience and experience”, says Luís. And he did it for two and a half years, when, once again, the desire to reach other heights spoke louder. The young man dropped out of his internship, locked up college and went to study in London. He enrolled in a group specializing in strategies. “In the three months I stayed in England, I got to know more horizontal models of companies, with an extremely transparent mentality, without the vanities of the bosses”, he reports. “So, when I returned to Brasília, I was no longer able to fit into the agencies that maintained a vertical structure, with top-down decisions”, he amends. It was at that moment that life put Look’n Feel in his path, whose international arm he commands from Portugal.





Childhood memory: Luís Filipe and his sister Giovanna

(photo: Personal archive)





“At the end of my graduation at Ceub, I participated in the selection process for Look. I found the right mindset, an agency working for small companies in the Midwest”, he highlights. “However, I warned that, after a year, I would leave Brazil. I proposed that Look work remotely from that time on. We started talking and I learned. When this period came to an end, I presented the agency with a internationalization from Portugal. We even studied the English market, in which we had made good contacts, but the financial costs were unfeasible. English law determines a minimum turnover for foreign companies and, if this value is not reached, the owners must leave the country,” he says.

At the end of 2018, Luís, who is now Lupie, the professional name with which he introduces himself, was already in Portuguese lands contacting potential clients and trying to understand how things worked there. In April 2019, the Look’n Feel office opened the doors on the other side of the Atlantic. The first year of the Portuguese branch’s life was not easy. “The first feeling was that I didn’t know anyone. There was also the fact that, when I opened my mouth, the Brazilian identity played against me. I arrived at the meetings and the astonishment came: oh, you’re Brazilian. fact that I am very young”, he describes.

Confidence





In a lecture at Ceub, in 2017, about design thinking

(photo: Personal Archive)





Nothing, however, made the dreamy boy from Brasília give up. On the contrary, he invested even more in learning and went looking for ways to circumvent the barriers that were imposed, because, in Portugal, business is based on trust. “I had to break the image, among the most conservative sectors, that Brazilians are adventurous, that they don’t do serious work. I knew that it was xenophobia, prejudice, but I decided to face it”, says Lupie. It took a lot of resilience to overcome an issue that is latent in Portugal: sponsorship of company advertising accounts.

“We mapped a series of relationships that only took place through direct referral or through acquaintances. I put this with many reservations, but it is a characteristic point of countries with a population of less than 10 million people”, emphasizes the publicist. Little by little, the obstacles were falling away. “I felt that most of the problems were overcome from the moment we started to work with Portuguese companies that several of our competitors value very much, such as Declathon, Takeda Farmacêutica, the traditional José Cristóvão family group, of hotels, Espirituosa, which manufactures the Beirão liqueur”, he emphasizes.





The managing partner of Look in Portugal with his team

(photo: Personal Archive)





Four years after stepping into Cabral’s land, everything is cause for celebration. “We currently have 12 active clients. We have already won some awards and are among the 10 most relevant independent agencies in Portugal”, celebrates Lupie. “In that time, we have already served more than 40 clients and managed more than 500 thousand euros (R$ 2.7 million) in campaigns in the Portuguese market and in five other European countries”, she adds. The goal now is to open a Look’n Feel branch in São Paulo and reinforce the company’s international presence. “I am happy and proud to have built a base capable of being scaled. It took us four years to create an operational unit that allows us, calmly and solidly, to point new paths”, he adds.

In total, the company in which Lupie is a partner has 60 employees in Brazil and 10 in Portugal. He says that, in the office he manages, he chose, from the beginning, to hire local labor, as he did not want to outsource the services. “It would be cheaper to carry out the work in Brazil, but we were convinced that we wanted to be a Portuguese company. So much so that, when we arrived in the European country, we did not want to be anchored in the Brazilian community. It would be easier and more natural”, he says. “Our office has a very local impact. We are operating in more than five states, which is a lot for a country the size of Portugal.”

Creativity





Luís Filipe Silva Pereira, managing partner of the Look’n Feel advertising agency

(photo: Personal archive)





The next steps are already outlined. “We want to position ourselves as one of the five most creative companies in Portugal, diverse and inclusive. And the perspective is to make Look’n Feel a global agency”, he says. The young publicist emphasizes that security in his professional life is very much based on the solid family structure he has always had. “I, particularly, even being outside my country, never felt psychologically alone. I have a happy and good family. That makes a lot of difference to face the distance and the unknown”, he adds.

There is another asset that Lupie does not give up: always listening to those who know best. “I have clients who give me very important tips”, he highlights. And he adds: “Being young helps me to work with great intensity, physical and mental disposition. But being young gets in the way when I’m in very senior places, in conversations that demand the technical proficiency that I still don’t have”. He also recalls that, before implementing and leading Look’n Feel in Portugal, he talked to many people, and admits that he should have listened more. “Luckily for me, I learned to work with people much older than me,” he insists on repeating.

About undertaking outside the country of origin, the publicist says that it takes a lot of personal stability, because the feeling of vulnerability is always present. “Perhaps, if I were in an unfavorable position, without family support and from a company that respects its professionals, I would not have been able to get where I am,” he says. For those who want to venture around the world or even close to home, he emphasizes a phrase he heard in the many courses he took: “Entrepreneurs are animals that are often so proud of themselves that they lose their way. is to pay to learn”. Therefore, dreaming is great, but strive for what you want, without taking your feet off the ground and always listening to those who have to teach.